The schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been released. The tournament will begin with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings on 19 September. This year the tournament is being played in the UAE due to the corona virus epidemic. Both the teams are among the best teams of IPL and both will be trying to win the title. For this, players of both teams are sweating the nets fiercely. Along with this, the players are also having fun. Some players of Mumbai Indians team have also taken their family to UAE. In such a situation, these players are also spending time with family.

In this episode, Hardik Pandya has also shared a picture with his family from the official Instagram account. In this picture, his brother and sister-in-law are seen with him. Hardik Pandya has recently become a father and his son is quite young. In such a situation, Hardik could not take his wife Natasha Stankovic and son Agatsya with him to the UAE.

Hardik Pandya shared a picture from Abu Dhabi with brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. Sharing this picture, Hardik wrote in the caption – Three Musketeers. Hardik’s wife Natasha Stankovic also commented on this post. He wrote – Miss You Guys. Some other cricketers also commented on this picture of Hardik.

Let us know that Hardik Pandya is the best striker of the ball. His strike rate in 2019 was 191.42. Even after coming in the lower order, he had scored 400 runs. Hardik Pandya has scored 1068 runs in 66 IPL matches at an average of 28.86. At the same time, he has also taken 42 wickets in an equal number of matches with an economy of 9.06.

At the same time, Hardik Pandya’s elder brother Krunal had a match-winning performance in the 2017 final. He can play the role of finisher along with Hardik. His bowling has also been impressive. Krunal has scored 891 runs in 55 IPL matches at an average of 26.20. At the same time, in the same matches, he has also taken 40 wickets from the economy of 7.16.

The entire team is as follows: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Suchit Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Quinton Dickock, Kieron Pollard, James Pentison, Mitchell McClaghen, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwari, Nathan Kuplter Nile, Mosin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh.