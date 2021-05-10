Pernille Harder or Graham Hansen will finally lift the long-awaited Champions League. The Danish and Norwegian are considered two of the best players in the world, but they are both missing the continental winding. A title that both have had very close, even once playing on the same team, but that both have resisted so far. Because next May 16, Harder or Hansen will finally be European champions, something they could not achieve with Wolfsburg that met the best team in the history of women’s football: Olympique Lyonnais.

Graham Hansen came to Germany in 2014 and spent five years with the wolves. There he grew up as a footballer until he was considered one of the best wingers on the planet. With Wolfsburg three leagues and five German Cups. And in Europe she was one of the leaders of the considered one of the championship coconuts. The Norwegian came to their first European final in the 2015-16 season, but fell on penalties to the French team after drawing at one goal. In fact, he could not play that final due to injury. In 2017, Harder joined the team. They formed one of the most dangerous couples in continental football in a Wolfsburg called to win everything if not for Lyon.

That season, 2017-18, the wolves reached the final again, against Olympique. Hansen, Harder, Pajor, Popp … a cast of stars who fell crashingly against Lyon by a bulky 4-1. It was Harder who scored the Wolfsburg goal in extra time and was ahead of theirs. Henry leveled the score and Popp’s expulsion precipitated the final result. Again the Champions escaped between the fingers.

Two seasons later, in 2019, Hansen packed his bags to join Barcelona in search of a new adventure after five years in Germany. Harder stayed in Germany to play a new final with the Germans in a season marked by the pandemic. In fact, Wolfsburg eliminated Barcelona in those semifinals to sneak back into the final and, of course, against Olympique de Lyon. So, there was no prize either. Lyon won 3-1 and took their fifth consecutive wound. The Champions resisted …

Harder knew it so he also decided to change of scene and bet on the great project of Chelsea. He became the most expensive signing in the history of women’s football to join a cast of stars like Kerr, Kirby or Ji. And he also got his award. Harder and Hansen will meet again, this time as rivals, in a Champions League final. And one will win the award that resisted him on two occasions, both when they played for Wolfsburg. One of the best players in the world, at last, will have her coveted trophy …