Star James Harden had an excellent debut this Saturday with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA when he achieved a ‘triple double’ for the New York team to beat the Orlando Magic with a score of 122-115. Harden finished the game with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists, while teammate Kevin Durant overflowed with 42 points, his highest number of the season.

Harden had received authorization to play in the afternoon, after all the players involved in the colossal trade that allowed the star to enter the New York team from the Houston Rockets passed their physical exams. He hardly had time to practice with the Nets. He did not seem to need it, as he became the first player in franchise history to debut with a ‘triple-double’, that is, to achieve at least ten points in three categories.

Durant was fine on aim, hitting five 3-pointers (15 points) in his 10th game since returning to the court, from which he was absent 18 months due to a ruptured Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals. The player increased his average to 30.7 points, his highest since leading the league with 32 points per game to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2014 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That was a couple of years before Harden and Durant led the Thunder to the NBA Finals. Now that they are partners again, they could have that same possibility.

Harden and Durant have shown that their combination is undoubtedly formidable, and they are waiting for the third leg with Kyrie Irving, absent for quarantine, to form one of the best trios in the league. These numbers don’t mean anything. I’m here to win, that’s all. This win is good to start with. The chemistry will come, when you play with very good players it’s easier, “said Harden, 2018 MVP and top scorer in his last three seasons.

The Magic, deprived for eight games of Frenchman Evan Fournier (due to back problems), conceded their fourth consecutive setback (6-6), and fell behind Brooklyn (fifth in the East, 8-6) in the standings.

In San Antonio, the Spurs, who had four losses at home, regained victory by beating the Houston Rockets (103-91) decimated by injuries. The Spurs return to seventh place in the Western Conference. The Spurs made the difference in the fourth quarter, when Dejounte Murray had 7 of his 18 points and 10 rebounds, which allowed them to take a 97-85 lead with three minutes and 18 seconds remaining. DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points (7 rebounds) for the Spurs, who were limited to an eight-player rotation.

Another who stood out for the Rockets was center Christian Wood with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Things are expected to improve when Victor Oladipo and Dante Exum, recruited as part of James Harden’s move to Brooklyn, along with John Wall, Eric Gordon and Demarcus Cousins, among others, return from the infirmary.

In other results, the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-113, the Detroit Pistons beat the Miami Heat 120-100 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104, while the Indiana Pacers-Phoenix Suns game was postponed for covid-19 reasons.