Game-4 is Philadelphia in overtime (116-115). After Barba’s basket, Smart scores but with time running out. Tuesday night game-5 at Celtics home

Philadelphia stands. He wins game-4 of the second round of the playoffs 116-115 in overtime by beating Boston with a pounding heart. Thanks to a spectacular 42-point performance by Harden, with the pearl of the decisive triple, which saves the 76ers, who had squandered a good 16 points of advantage. And they seemed doomed, 5 down in the sprint at the end of regulation with Embiid wrapped by Horford and Smart in the inspired warrior version. And instead he scores the triple of the potential away success, but with a couple of tenths of a second late, just after the siren, at the end of overtime. Philly trembles – like Tatum who passes that shot and unloads causing the ball to be lost on the decisive possession – but then rejoices after the clarifying replay. Series at 2-2, now, it’s back to play in Boston, Tuesday, in the Italian night. Celtics still favorites, more team, longer, but this could prove to be a crucial victory for the inertia of the challenge, as it has matured. See also F1 | Pirelli: Suzuka and Austin Free Practice 2 extended for the 2023 tests

The match — Immediately 8-2 Philly who starts strong, with good intentions, Brown scores the first 10 points of the guests, but commits two fouls in the first 4′ and has to be on the bench early. Boston doesn’t score anymore, basically. 27-19 76ers at the end of the first quarter with Embiid having fun against Grant Williams and scoring against him in every way imaginable and Tatum closing the first 12′ with zero points. The MVP and Brown already with 12 each. Harden seems to be back in attack in Game 1: 11 points in the first 5′ of the second period. Brogdon keeps his brains in the game, Embiid still overflows for +16 Philly (56-40). Tatum scores the first basket with 28” left to play before the break. Philadelphia goes ahead “only” 59-50. He wasted the opportunity to close the game: Harris and Melton are unpresentable. In the middle of the race, 40 combined points from the Harden (21)-Embiid (19) couple. Brown’s great first quarter (who then reached 16 points) and Brogdon’s great second quarter (13 overall) keep the guests in line. See also Joe Biden speech: The president will lash out at Trump supporters

Celtics comeback — Harden continues to rage from 3 points. He brings his team up +15 in the middle of the third quarter. But Harris combines all sorts of things. Tatum’s 12-point stint keeps Boston within reach of a comeback. 92-83 Philly after 36′. And in the fourth period the 76ers imploded. Loudly. They don’t make baskets anymore. Embiid becomes very small, in the presence of Horford’s experience, crushed by the pressure. Not a good showcase for someone who has just won the MVP. Tatum equalized on 96 all. Philly with just 4 points in the first 8′ of the last quarter. Horford’s dunk is worth overtaking: 98-96. Smart’s triple seems to be the coup de grace, then another triple by Brogdon for the guest’s +5, but an unpredictable 3-point play by Tucker with an attacking rebound equalizes the score. 105 even. Embiid doesn’t even score 1 against 1 against Smart, but Harden equalizes with 16” to play and Smart misses the triple to win at the buzzer. Additional. See also DiVincenzo talks about the return: "I didn't understand anything on the pitch, but now ..."

Overtime — Nobody scores anymore. The game gets nervous. Defenses eat up attacks. An obvious offensive foul by Tatum is lost by the referees and turns into a triple for the +2 Celtics. But Harden replies from 3, and it turns out to be the winning shot. In fact, Tatum doesn’t feel like taking the last shot, passes to Smart who receives and scores, but with time running out, just after the siren. It ends 116-115, Philly escapes. And now the pressure is back on the shoulders of the Celtics who wasted a substantial match point.

Philadelphia: Harden 42 (10/14, 6/9, 4/4 tl), Embiid 34, Maxey 14. Rebounds: Embiid 13. Assists: Harden 9.

Boston: Tatum 24 (8/12, 1/6, 5/7 tl), Brown 23, Smart 21. Rebounds: Tatum 18. Assists: Smart 7.

