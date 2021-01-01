James harden is playing. After his preseason skit, his lightness in the face of COVID rules, the debate about his fitness and the fan on the transfer rumors, Harden is doing what Harden does: 37 points, 5.3 rebounds and 11 assists on average. Good words for Stephen Silas, his new coach, natural connection with Christian Wood and good marks in his first game with John Wall.

The problem is that When you say that you want to go, you have already left. And that surely the Harden project in Houston (which started in 2012) it has expired whatever happens at this start to the season. On the contrary, his excellent level has more ballots to move him away, although at first it sounds paradoxical, definitely from his team. Every night that he deploys his unquestionable offensive arsenal is a temptation for his suitors, those who have already sounded strong (Sixers, Nets, Heat) and those who may be moving backstage. Often the most dangerous.

Brian Windhorst (ESPN) shares that vision, and adds another factor that could make it almost inevitable that the big hit in the NBA market is brewing: the existence of a bulky middle class, a lot of good but not great teams that feel one step away from being among the big contenders. And they can believe that step is Harden. Therefore compares the shooting guard’s situation with Kawhi Leonard and his arrival at the Raptors, who ended up being champions. Harden, it must be remembered, is 31 years old and has a massive contract with an average of 42.7 million per year and three years guaranteed (player option of 47.3 in 2022-23), in addition to a trade kicker 15% (bonus on the total that remains to be collected and that would be received in case of being transferred).

Windhorst is clear that the breeding ground is ideal for the Harden operation is closer than you may think right now: “There is a very inflated middle class. A large number of teams, up to twelve, which is on the verge of being contenders. With a star or two, with a route that would normally take them to the second round of the playoffs. Good, not great. And here it is where Harden comes in, whose future may redefine how this season will end up”.

The names have kept popping up: the Boston Celtics as an unlikely option, the Denver Nuggets as a partner in a more gang operation even though Harden doesn’t end up in Colorado and Portland Trail Blazers as, for many, the covered in a season in which Damian Lillard has asked the franchise to definitely go for it after a bad season last. Meanwhile, in front are the Heat and some Sixers who are currently waiting, and who they prefer to see how the team evolves in this new stage with Doc Rivers before considering an operation that would undoubtedly force him to part with Ben Simmons.