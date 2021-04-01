James Harden had to leave the game in which his Brooklyn Nets won another victory against his former team, the Houston Rockets, due to physical problems, while Andre Drummond was also injured in his debut with the Lakers in a loss to the Bucks.

Before retiring in the third quarter, Harden had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 27 minutes of play. The Nets later reported that Harden suffers from a hamstring problem. However, manager Steve Nash was “optimistic” that he will not have to face a prolonged absence. It was the second time that Harden, the leading scorer in the last three NBA seasons, faced the Rockets since the franchise accepted his wish to be traded to the Nets in January.

With their victory 120-108, the Nets closed the gap with Philadelphia in the fight for the leadership of the Eastern conference, despite the fact that they have been without their star Kevin Durant since February. His third figure, Kyrie Irving, assumed the leadership of the team down the stretch and finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. For the Rockets, second to last in the West, young guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and center Christian Wood added 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 blocks.

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 112-97 to the Milwaukee Bucks and posted their fourth loss in the six games played since LeBron James was injured. The Los Angeles franchise started center Andre Drummond, hired this week as a free agent, replacing Marc Gasol. Drummond, who had not played since Feb. 12, was only able to add 4 points, 1 rebound and two assists in 14 minutes before retiring from the court with a bruised right toe. Despite the departure of Drummond, Gasol only played 6 minutes with a balance of 2 points while the other center, Montrezl Harrell, added 19 points in 26 minutes. The Bucks achieved a comfortable victory with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists from their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic shone with 36 points and 7 3-pointers in the Dallas Mavericks’ 113-108 victory over the depressed Boston Celtics. Latvian Kristaps Porzingis contributed 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks for the Mavericks, who are clinching in the West playoff spots. The Celtics, on the other hand, have only won three of the last ten games and have already fallen to eighth position in the East. His three figures exceeded 20 points, Jayson Tatum (25), Jaylen Brown (24) and Kemba Walker (22), but they had little support from their teammates.

Results of Wednesday’s NBA matchday:

Detroit Pistons 101-124 Portland Trail Blazers

Indiana Pacers – Miami Heat 87-92

Brooklyn Nets 120-108 Houston Rockets

Boston Celtics 108-113 Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz 111-107 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 102-101 New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder 113-103 Toronto Raptors

San Antonio Spurs – Sacramento Kings 120-106

LA Lakers 97-112 Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns 121-116 Chicago Bulls