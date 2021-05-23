The big-three it’s here. After playing hide and seek throughout the regular season, he arrives with his entire arsenal for the moment of truth, for the hour of final judgment … for all that has come. But it is difficult for him to be seen, that is undoubted; literally and metaphorically speaking. Now you see me, now you don’t see me, also during meetings. In his first duel of playoffs, was slow to make a solemn act of presence. He had been on the track from the beginning, but not in soul. At halftime, Kevin Durants, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, in an easy to read attack chart, failed to convert any shots from long range (0 of 11); at the end of the game, and with only two moments of offensive effervescence, 32 points and 12 rebounds for the first, 29 and 6 for the second and 21 + 9 + 4, with 4 steals, for the third. Acceleration and new account to impose on some proud Celtics, as demanded by their essence, but who were cruelly surpassed (104-93). After controlling the game until the beginning of the third quarter and corseting the beasts, after extending his good work in the play-in and of a collective conspiracy that left five of its players in double digits; after all that, and more, they succumbed in the first game of the series. It happened quickly and without warning: the penultimate trick, because it seems that there are more, many more.

Irving, Harden, Durant, Joe Harris, and Blake Griffin. Steve Nash’s nth five of the season to start. Evan Fournier, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker by Brad Stevens, with the difficult task of finding a formula that minimizes the loss of Jaylen Brown. From today, you can get some of the coefficients, despite the defeat: the longer Robert Williams III can be on the track, the better. It was a doubt until the warm-up of the game, but he added 22 minutes and left 11 points, 9 rebounds and 9 blocks; the latter, the largest number in playoffs for a player coming off the bench since 1974.

Williams made it big in an area that may be the biggest asset for all those who have to deal with Brooklyn, if there is more behind Boston. For the locals they were the points in the second chances, better arranged in the spaces while the order lasted. In the maelstrom of disorder, where only the order of genius usually prevails, the opposite bet is much greater; even today, managing to take the lead in rebounds and points in the paint. That it can be attacked from there does not mean that there is no protection. “On nights like this is when the defense supports us”, accepted Durant after the game, who advanced to Tony Parker in the list of scorers in the final phase. Contingency to deliver the coup de grace. In Tatum’s hands (22 + 3 + 5), to a large extent, it will be left to prevent bigger problems. Today, again, leader; but far from that supreme version that in the previous phase allowed him to dress as Bird and that led him to score 50 points. He was up to the task during the first half, with 15 of his goals, facing Durant’s 16, and captaining Boston’s biggest advantage, which was 12 points (32-20 at the beginning of the second quarter); but, like everyone else, he could not bear the pull.

The big-three, from less to more

Irving, even if the real blows were delayed, was soon dancing. Already in the first quarter, he left one of the night’s plays. Dressed in green sneakers before his former team, before a memory that better not remember, acceleration, braking, Fournier on the ground, a new change of pace and definition to the table. As if it were a metaphor for the party. In all its essence, the one that was fleeting in the Garden. After a show of exhibition, he would meet with the other two riders for the beginning of the third quarter, when he began to ride. A partial from 4 to 18 buried, with several layers of sand, all the previous mistake of the Nets and, especially, of the trident. His would be 28 of the 31 points of the team in the fourth; the other two, from a Harris (10 + 3) who, so far, had been the only one capable of making a triple. Six points with a patent from Durant and a triple, another from Irving and two more from Harden made the 53-47 at halftime an already insurmountable 57-65.

In a flash. So decided a big-three below its possibilities and, therefore, opening a range that can be even more terrifying for Boston, which may have been left wondering if everything seen during the first half is for his work or for a simple set-up of three men who, so far, had only shared nine games and 202 minutes. On Tuesday, the answer, which will come with that runrún and an elongated shadow: with this, the Nets have won them 8 playoff games in a row, being their favorite rival and the worst for them. They will need more Kemba Walker (15 points), a far cry from his providential appearance against Washington, and more Marcus Smart (17 + 3 + 5). They will need more Fournier (10 + 6 + 2) and more Tristan Thompson (4 + 10 + 2); and they will need, too, that the Hardens, Irving and Durant have no more hidden tricks.