In his first game in Houston after his tumultuous exit from the Rockets, James Harden led the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while Joel Embiid knocked down the leaders, Utah Jazz with another spectacular performance.

Harden, who at the end of last year claimed to be traded after eight seasons as an emblem of the Rockets, was greeted at the team presentation with a mixture of applause and boos by the few hundred fans present at the Toyota Center.

In the game’s first timeout, the Rockets broadcast an emotional video of thanks to Harden showcasing his great personal achievements, including the 2017/18 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the top scorer titles from the last three NBA seasons.

Harden’s brilliant spell in Houston, however, had a conflicting closure, with the guard delaying his arrival at the team in preseason and failing to comply with coronavirus prevention protocols until his wish to be transferred to Brooklyn in January was fulfilled.

Started the game, Harden took control of his team before the loss of Kevin Durant and added 29 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

The guard thus became the sixth player in history to get a triple-double in the first game against his former team.

“It was a lot of mixed emotions,” Harden acknowledged. “My team did a great job and allowed me to come back here and take the victory” 132 to 114. For the Rockets, who remain second to last in the Western Conference, veteran John Wall scored 36 points and guard Victor Oladipo another 33.

With 40 points and 19 rebounds, center Joel Embiid had a decisive performance as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz 131-123 in overtime.

The clash faced the team with the best balance in the NBA and first classified in the West, the Jazz, against the leader of the East, the 76ers.

Utah touched the victory in the final stretch but Embiid scored a triple with 5.9 seconds to go that put the tie at 118 and forced extra time, in which Tobias Harris (22 points and 10 rebounds) was in charge of leading to the victory to the 76ers.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell finished with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists but was sent off for protesting to the umpires 30 seconds from time and stormed off to the locker room, with the scoreboard pointing to 128-125 in favor of Philadelphia. .

“We won this game, in my personal opinion. They didn’t want to give us the credit, that’s fine, “Mitchell said later, denouncing an alleged bad referee treatment to the Jazz leaders. “This is getting ridiculous, I’m fed up … It’s really getting out of control.”

Orphans of their two stars, the Los Angeles Lakers had options until the last seconds against the Sacramento Kings but ended up losing 123-120.

The loss of Anthony Davis in recent weeks was joined on Wednesday by LeBron James, whom the Lakers reserved in this last game before the All-Star for his left ankle discomfort.

German Dennis Schröder led the Los Angeles attack with 28 points and 9 assists and center Montrezl Harrell added 26 points and 11 rebounds from the bench.

For the Kings, guard Buddy Hield scored 29 points with 7 triples and point guard De’Aaron Fox 23 points with 8 assists.

With a point disadvantage (121-120), the Lakers had a possession seconds from the end in which Schröder missed a tackle and Harrell, who captured the rebound, failed to leave the victory on a layup for the Kings.

TJ McConnell, backup point guard for the Indiana Pacers, had a spectacular triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and a rare 10 steals in a 114-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old McConnell broke the NBA record for first-half steals, at 9, and fell behind just one of the best mark in a game, which is at 11.

This is the 11th steal triple-double since this category became official in the 1973-74 season and the first achieved by a player who started off the bench.

Point guard Malcolm Brodgon was the leading scorer for the Pacers with 29 points while the young Collin Sexton was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 32 points and 10 assists.