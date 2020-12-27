Rockets’ first game this season and no disappointment. Not even for the team’s fans, who didn’t have much hope of beating the Trail blazers at home with what they have on top. And it is that the Texans arrived Under minimum to this meeting, which should be the second but dressed for debut after the suspension of the Rockets-Thunder on the 23rd.

Those of Stephen Silas, who has made his debut as a head coach, have numerous casualties due to the anti-COVID protocol that must be followed in the NBA and that failure to do it properly led to James Harden being fined $ 50,000 a couple of dates ago. Neither John Wall nor DeMarcus Cousins ​​were present, part of the isolates in preventive quarantine despite the fact that they have not tested positive, and Harden himself, who was leaving a four-day break without activity.

The answer was not what was expected, it was better. With a team of circumstances he has pushed the Trail Blazers to the limit, who had to break a sweat to get the game forward. Until extra time this meeting went. 128-126 was the final score, with the locals having to find the superhero version of CJ McCollum and take advantage of some punctual error of the rival to give the thrust.

The Rockets were the ones who took the initiative at the beginning, they were making the difference grow and they forced the machine. The Blazers were concerned: they were down fifteen in the second quarter. The Houston team knew their only chance was to push from the start and they worked on that. Tucker’s blocks were taking effect for Harden, who made shots, Nwaba’s work on both sides, circulation on the outside and a Christian Wood (31 + 13) to which neither Nurkic nor Kanter, known for their problems on defense , they were able to stop.

It seemed that in the third quarter the Trail Blazers had saved the bullet. McCollum was already leaving and hitting the triple that put them ahead after many rowing (78-77, minute 29), but there was a lot left. It held the equality until the last five minutes of regulation time, where McCollum beat his personal record in the NBA putting his own six on the scoreboard. The emergence of rookie Jae’Sean Tate, with whom Harden has had his ups and downs in the preseason, helped narrow the gap and leave it all in a draw for Lillard to decide on the last possession. The failure of the base of the premises gave way to the extension.

In overtime Nurkic punished Tucker and vice versa for the difference in styles between the two and McCollum followed his thing. Small advantage of the Blazers after an alley-oop by Derrick Jones, solved by Wood and a triplazo by Harden in the face of CJ that evened everything again with 30 seconds left. Lillard hit one of two and Harden returned to attack on the outside and hit a triple (6/13). The answer came from McCollum, who also scored another (9/16). 44 points, respectively, from the top two scorers of the match. The end was bitter for ‘The Beard’ after the titanic effort, as he fumbled on a pass that ended up on Robert Covington, teammate last year in Houston. Local victory, visitor applause.