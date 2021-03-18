DETROIT PISTONS 116 – 112 TORONTO RAPTORS

INDIANA PACERS 115 – 124 BROOKLYN NETS

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 105 – 109 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

In just a few hours, the Bucks have managed to sign PJ Tucker and beat the Sixers in Philadelphia. Giannis, with hesitation included, is better surrounded than ever. Check the chronicle here.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 119 – 121 SACRAMENTO KINGS

DeAaron Fox had 28 points as the best player for the Kings, who beat the Wizards on the road, for whom Russell Westbrook had another triple-double. Sacramento earned its first victory in a six-game trip to the East Coast, in the duel of teams with losing marks. The Kings are 4-4 since a nine-game losing streak that spanned most of February.. Both Kings and Wizards entered Wednesday 13th in their respective Conferences, five places behind last place (8th) that entitles them to be in the platoff competition. Fox sealed the victory by scoring with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation time. Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each had 18 points and also helped the Kings win. On the part of the Wizards, Westbrook had a triple-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.. For Westbrook it was his 12th triple-double of the season, which keeps him as the league leader in that statistical section. Bradley Beal collaborated with 29 points and Rui Hachimura made another 17, which in the end also could not prevent the defeat of the Washington team. The Wizards have five straight losses since the All Star break, the last four at home. In addition, Raúl Neto finished as the sixth player for the Wizards, scoring 12 points in the 27 minutes he played.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 117 – 110 BOSTON CELTICS

CHICAGO BULLS 99 – 106 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Jakob Poeltl had a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Spurs, who defeated the Bulls at home. Poeltl, who has become the starting center for the Spurs, tied a career-high in points and set one in rebounding as a professional. Spurs trailed 23 in the second quarter and they were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season. But they dominated Chicago 39-19 in the fourth quarter for their second straight win after losing three of four. The victory allowed the Spurs (21-16) to consolidate in the leadership of the Southeast Division after the Mavericks (21-18) also won, in his case the Clippers. Derrick White had 17 points, while Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills each scored 14 points as the Spurs’ best attacking players. All-Star Zach LaVine, who in the previous game had scored 40 points against the Thunder, this time he was left with 29, without being able to be a winning factor in the end. Thaddeus Young, playing his 1,000th game, had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 ball recoveries. While Patrick Williams had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds that did not change the history of the game either.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 94 – 108 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Draymond Green got a triple-double that helped the Warriors win on the road over the Rockets, who already have 18 consecutive losses, a new losing mark in franchise history. Golden State edged out the Rockets to get back on the winning path after losing the previous game to the Los Angeles Lakers (97-128). Houston’s streak exceeds 17 consecutive losses to the San Diego Rockets in 1968, when they lost 15-67 in their first year as an NBA franchise. It is the first time the Rockets have lost nine consecutive games at their field since falling 11 in a row in the 1983 season. Green posted his third triple-double of the season and 27th of his career with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. . Jordan Poole made 23 points, including six triples, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. made 19 and point guard Stephen Curry scored 18 as the third leading scorer for the Warriors (21-20), who remain in ninth place in the Western Conference. Curry, who scored 2 of 11 3-point attempts before missing the fourth quarter with a concussion to his tailbone. Kerr said Curry was in discomfort and could miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kevin Porter Jr. had 25 points as the best player for the Rockets who placed their mark at 11-28, the second worst in the Western Conference and the third worst in the league. Christian Wood shot 21 in addition to capturing nine 9s and dishing out 2 assists on his return with the team after having been out since February 4. Wood was out with a sprained right ankle and the Rockets had won seven of eight games before his injury.. Their first game was when the Rockets’ losing streak began, and their return wasn’t enough to get Houston back in the win column on a night when John Wall and Victor Oladipo didn’t play.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 89 – 85 MIAMI HEAT

Kyle Anderson, Ja Morant and DeAnthony Melton each scored 13 points as the leaders of the Grizzlies attack, who beat the Heat who had five consecutive victories. Morant scored with one second left to play and sealed the victory for the Grizzlies, who left behind three straight losses. While Melton was the most complete player of the Grizzlies, contributing a double-double after also capturing 10 rebounds and distributing 6 assists.. Dillon Brooks had 10 points and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12 rebounds and scored seven points as the leader of the Grizzlies’ inside game. For the Miami team, Jimmy Butler was once again the leader by reaching 24 points, capturing 6 rebounds and distributing 2 assists. But unlike the previous games, he could not get the decisive points that could give the victory to the Heat (22-19) who have won eight of the last 10 games. Butler didn’t know if he could play until hours before the game after he sprained his left ankle the previous game against the Cavaliers, but eventually he felt better and was able to play. Bam Adebayo achieved a double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists that left him as the leader in the inner gamewhile Duncan Robinson scored 13 points as the third leading scorer for the Heat, who remain leaders in the Southeast Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

DENVER NUGGETS 129 – 104 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Nikola Jokic was once again the undisputed leader of the Nuggets by contributing a triple-double in the game that they easily beat the Hornets, breaking their streak of four consecutive wins. Jokic went to 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists that helped the Nuggets (24-16) achieve the second consecutive victory, the eighth in the last 10 games played, with which they return to second place in the Division Northwest and fifth in the Western Conference. Jokic’s triple-double was the 10th so far this season and 51st since he arrived in the NBA.. He also achieved his 228th double-double and surpassed Dikembe Mutumbo for the franchise record. Jokic leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 36 in 40 games played. Michael Porter Jr. also maintained his great moment of play and achieved a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, which left him as the best player of the Nuggets in the paint. While Will Barton made 23 points as the leader of the Nuggets attack, who finished with 58% in shots from the field, in addition to scoring 16 triples of 44 attempts. But if there was an unbalancing player and the winning surprise factor with the Nuggets, it was Facundo Campazzo, who came out of reserve to play 25 minutes full of spectacular actions. In addition to giving a lesson in ball handling and direction in the attacking game to the rookie second pick in the last college draw, LaMelo Ball. Campazzo finished the game with 6 points, 2 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals and captured two rebounds. Campazzo showed all his class when it came to anticipating the ball recoveries and his handling of the ball towards the rival basket was consistent with touches of magic and a masterful pass from his back to Porter Jr. for his teammate to make a great dunk. Before Campazzo’s great game, Ball, who played 22 minutes, finished with 14 points after scoring 5 of 11 shots from the field. Terry Rozier had 21 points as the Hornets’ leading scorer (20-19), while reserve guard-forward Malik Monk reached 16 as the second highest scorer. However, the leader of the Hornets, Gordon Hayward, barely had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 105 – 89 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Luka Doncic, unleashed, takes revenge for the defeat of the other day, with controversy included, and overwhelms the Clippers in a display of talent and power. Check the chronicle here.