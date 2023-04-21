Hardcore FC fist league fighter Javid Rzayev, who attended the weigh-in of REN TV Fight Club athletes on April 20, wished victory to his friend Gennady Makaryan in the duel with Vadim Apsit.

Rzayev admitted that he is not particularly interested in other participants in the tournament, but sincerely wants to support his friend.

“My close friend, Gennady Makaryan, performs there. We are practically from the same city. I will really hope that Gennady wins, and wins confidently. The most important thing is that without injuries, ”said the fighter.

On April 16, pop-MMA fighter Gennady Makaryan said that he knew how to surprise kickboxer Vadim Apsit in their REN TV Fight Club fight. He admitted that he is in the best physical shape, which he just aspired to. According to him, initially he was preparing for a duel according to the rules of MMA, but at the last moment he switched to kickboxing.

Prior to this, on April 12, Apsit expressed confidence that victory would be on his side in an uncompromising fight with Makaryan. According to him, the opponent is bigger and knows how to work well with his feet, but his weak side is boxing.

The REN TV channel will broadcast live the fight between Russian kickboxer Vadim Apsit and pop-MMA fighter Gennady Makaryan. The fight will take place on April 21 as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament at the Gymnastics Palace Irina Viner-Usmanova in Moscow. The broadcast will begin at 19:00, it can be watched exclusively on the page of the REN TV group on the social network “In contact with”.

Also, the channel will show the confrontation between Alexander Shlemenko and Yasubey Enomoto live. In the co-main fight – Marif Piraev from Russia and Chinese fighter Rodrigo Caporal, as well as Russian champions in Thai boxing Anastasia Yankova and Syudenyur Bostanzhi.