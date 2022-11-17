One of the industries with the highest income around the world is that of video gamethat is why in this note we will tell you how to identify what type of player you are, if hardcore gamer or a casual gamer.

Despite the fact that video games have been giving players good and bad times for some decades, the truth is that in recent years, platforms such as Twitch and some social networkshave made their fans reach a larger audience, where millions are watching the stream of gamer influencers who share their gameplays and gaming experiences with their followers.

Now, given the boom in the industry, different concepts related to the world of video games have emerged, one of them being hardcore gamer, that is, hard gamerand casual gamer, or, in other words, casual gamer.

And despite the fact that the same word already reveals a large part of the definition of both terms, it is worth explaining what each one consists of so that the reader can identify to which group it belongs.

Hardcore and casual gamer: how to identify what kind of gamer you are

First of all, according to different websites specialized in the subject, a hardcore gamer is defined as one who has a enormous dedication and interest in video gameshence the “hardcore” being a player who uses most of his free time to be in front of the screen and manipulate his avatars.

This type of player, in general, opts for those video games with a high difficulty or, well, that they need many hours to be completed, dedicating enough time to master them and obtain the highest possible scores.

Likewise, a hardcore video game player is characterized by having a extensive knowledge of video gamesdata that it collects by reading specialized media and, in general, in gamer culture.

For his part, a casual gamer is a player who does not spend as much time enjoying video gamesbut he does it sporadically and more as a side hobby.

We recommend you read:

In general, an occasional player will opt for video games whose difficulty is less and with relatively simple control, since what they are looking for is to hang out and enjoy the adventure without major complications.