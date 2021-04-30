On the one hand, the Mavericks had the alibi of the calendar, extreme in this pandemic season, and the casualties it causes: this time they played without Luka Doncic, due to elbow problems that he had been dragging for days, and without Dorian Finney-Smith. Two starters out, including the franchise player, and the second star below minimums: Kristaps Porzingis seemed limited by the ankle problem that had kept him away and ended up leaving due to pain… in one knee. A picture. The Latvian stayed at 11 points and 1 rebound in just 21 minutes.

But, on the other hand, the rival was the Detroit Pistons, one of the worst teams in the NBA (now 19-44) and one with his mind already set on his options for the next draft (very juicy) and on the development of his young talent. Without their star, Jerami Grant, Dwane Casey’s quintet consisted of Killian Hayes (19-year-old rookie point guard), the veteran Josh Jackon (24), rookie forward Saddiq Bey (22), power forward sophomore Sekou Doumbouya (20) and rookie center Isaiah Stewart (19).

So anything was possible – and it was all up in the air in a game the Mavs finally won in the MoTown (105-115) and that, although precarious in terms of personnel, it is transcendent. With five wins in six games, the Texans are 35-27, taking a full game ahead of the seventh (some Blazers who are the first in the play in: 34-28) and one of the Lakers (36-26) is placed in a hunt that accelerated with the double duel against the Angels of the weekend and that can decide (we will see how much gas the Blazers have left) the fifth place in the Western Conference. A possible icing on the cake for the Mavs, who are actually pushing to avoid that dangerous play in in which you play the playoff ticket to a card. With a very favorable calendar a priori, they arrive very well placed at the final sprint.

Without Doncic and with a low Porzingis, it was the night of Tim Hardaway Jr, who played in front of his father (the remembered Tim Hardaway) and in Michigan, where he shone in his College stage with the Wolverines (2010-13). Hardaway broke his career record: 43 points (was 39) with a fabulous shooting line: 13/23, 6/10 on 3s, 10/10 on free throws. And, above all, it appeared when things got tough. With Porzingis gone, the Mavs trailed in the fourth quarter: 94-92 with 5:48 left. In the next 5 minutes (almost: 4:44 actually), Hardaway scored 17 points in a row to secure the win, including two runs of three consecutive free throws (he made all six) and a final triple to put the 105-109 with 64 seconds remaining.

A tremendous streak from the forward that bailed out a few Mavs who had defended almost nothing and had allowed many penetrating baskets from the Pistons, who hardly needed to beat their defender one-on-one to find no more opposition to the basket. But Casey’s guys made mistakes, including a poor 23/34 on free throws by the Mavs’ 22/23. And they were left without victory, something that is not important to them right now. Hayes gave 11 assists, Bey (a good forward) scored 18 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, Stewart (a promising center) went to 20 + 10, Doumbouya put 14 points and Frank Jackson another 20 + 10 from the bench.

In the Mavs, apart from Hardaway, accompaniment of the guards: 15 points from Trey Burke, 10 from Josh Richardson and 13 with 4 assists from Jalen Brunson, always reliable. A good win before hosting the dangerous Wizards of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal on Saturday. A higher level rival with better dynamics … but with Luka Doncic back, it is assumed.