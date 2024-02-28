DThe international mediators in the Gaza war are still working hard behind the scenes to secure a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages. Cautiously optimistic signals have recently come from the USA and Qatar, which together with Egypt facilitate indirect negotiations between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel continued its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has met with international criticism due to the high number of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of homes and important infrastructure.

Cautious optimism among intermediaries

There has been “significant progress,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday (local time) in Washington regarding the mediation efforts. “But it’s not all finished yet. (…) The teams are working very, very hard on it, we believe that we are getting closer (to an agreement).” A spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry made a similar statement: “We remain optimistic, even if there are no special developments. The efforts continue, all sides are in constant contact with each other.”

The day before, US President Joe Biden expressed his confidence that a six-week ceasefire could come into force until the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The festival period, which is particularly sacred to Muslims, begins around March 10th. “It's not about using force to get it done by Ramadan, it's about getting the two sides to close the deal,” Kirby said.

The contours of a possible agreement are now becoming increasingly clear. During the six-week ceasefire, Hamas should release almost 40 Israeli hostages in return for around 400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, the Israeli television station Channel 12 reported on Tuesday evening, citing government circles.







The plan therefore calls for seven Israeli civilians to be exchanged for 21 Palestinian security prisoners. For every 5 Israeli soldiers, 90 Palestinian prisoners would be released, 15 of whom were convicted of serious terrorist attacks. 15 male hostages over the age of 50 would be exchanged for 90 additional Palestinian prisoners, 13 male hostages with serious illnesses or injuries would be exchanged for another 156 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, 40 other Palestinians are to be released who were released in 2011 in an exchange for the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was kidnapped by Hamas, and who have since been returned to Israeli custody.

However, Israel remains pessimistic that a quick agreement will be reached, Channel 12 reported. Hamas, in turn – as a spokesman emphasized on Monday in Beirut – is sticking to its demand for a permanent ceasefire, which Israel does not want to accept. The Jewish state wants to reserve the option of continuing the war to completely destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The mediating states, in turn, see an initially temporary ceasefire as an opportunity to reach a comprehensive peace solution in further negotiations.

Almost 30,000 dead in the Gaza war

The Gaza war was triggered by an unprecedented massacre carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7th. On the Israeli side, more than 1,200 people were killed. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive.







Meanwhile, the Israeli armed forces expanded their operations in the city of Gaza. Ground troops, with the support of the air force, took action against Hamas combat units and Islamist terrorist militia facilities in the Seitun district, the military said on Tuesday.