The Far West brings with it a very specific imagery: saloons, duels, sheriffs, the warm sun setting on the horizon while the cowboys leave on horseback, the music played by Native Americans. Today, however, we will not talk about this spaghetti western atmosphere, but about a cold West infested with dark presences from another world. These are the tones that characterize Hard West 2the sequel to the 2015 turn-based RPG of the same name developed by Ice Code Games set in an atypical Far West full of occult.

In Hard West 2 we will follow the adventures of Gin Carter, a cynical outlaw on the trail of the Ghost Train, attracted by the rumors that describe it as full of riches to be plundered that does not give too much weight to those who had described it as a dangerous hidden force. However, the rumors turn out to be true: the Ghost Train is far more dangerous than any band of bandits due to its ability to bring the dead back to life and steal the souls of its victims.

The occult forces are led by Mammon, leader of an army of the undead. Gin Carter, on her side, will have a small but varied posse of outlaws: Flynn, a woman with mysterious powers, Laughing Deer, a Native American renegade from her tribe, and Clive “Kestrel” Colt, one of the best guns in the West and the best Gin’s friend. Throughout the story, other fighters, united by the common need to face the Ghost Train, will decide to join our team by expanding the range of characters that can be used in battle as well as the skills at our disposal.



In the course of our adventures we notice the devastating impact of the Ghost Train in the “weird West”.

Each character, in fact, has a unique ability that distinguishes him. For example, the bullets fired by Gin Carter are able to bypass solids and hit multiple enemies at the same time; Flynn, on the other hand, uses his occult powers to swap positions with that of an opponent and secure a privileged stronghold to attack or hide during combat.

The heart of Hard West 2 are the turn-based battles in which we will face bandits and supernatural beings outnumbered. During each turn all the characters that we have selected in the team will have 3 Action Points to use to attack the enemies, to move, to activate the unique ability or to lower the head. This last action reduces the chances of being hit by opponents, making it very useful when we are in a point on the map that leaves us more exposed.

The turn does not end after the attack phase, allowing us to use the remaining Action Points to heal us or move the character to a more sheltered position. It is essential to make the most of the battlefield and its scenographic elements (such as the barrels) which can be useful for bouncing bullets on enemies or to hide and reduce the possibility of being hit.



In each battle we will be able to field 4 characters of the posse.

As in the first Hard West, the passive mechanics of luck have a great importance within the combat phases. Thanks to it, which is accumulated every time we miss a target or are hit by an enemy, we will be able to fire shots with a greater probability of hurting the opponents even when the percentage they hit is very low.

The main novelty in the combat mechanics is the introduction of bravado, a condition in which each character can enter after defeating an enemy. After each “kill” our Action Points will recharge, thus giving the possibility to attack again and, if we manage to kill another opponent, to have yet another shot available, and so on.

In fact, there is no limit to the number of concatenations of the bravado, which can also be reached by several characters at the same time. Given the flexibility of the turns it will be up to us to know how to alternate the characters and strategically combine their actions to defeat the opposing faction.

To the combat system adaptable to multiple styles and strategies is added the possibility (already available in the previous title) to customize the skills of the characters using the poker cards that we will find during the adventure: depending on whether it is a couple, three of a kind, a royal flush and so on, we will have increasing improvements for the selected character.



Depending on the type of poker cards and their combinations we will improve different skills.



The aforementioned battles alternate with phases of exploration on the map in which we can visit cities, collect useful tools or come across side quests and mysterious points of interest. Analyzing them, we will often find ourselves in front of illustrated sequences accompanied by a description of what is happening, often with multiple choices, as if it were an old-fashioned text adventure. Depending on our decisions we will have different results, whether it is the recruitment of a new character, a danger to be avoided or a set of lost objects that can be collected.

These optional inserts on the map are the main vehicle for the advancement of the narrative, which during the battles does not fully convince by limiting itself to small dialogues of circumstance that act as a hinge between the exploration phase and the fighting. The moments of confrontation between the members of the posse, on the other hand, offer an insight into the life and psychology of the characters.

Once in the camps, for example, we can decide to converse with a particular character and find out more about his past or his philosophy of life. Depending on the dialogue options and our choices we will be able to accumulate Loyalty Points with the different characters, unlocking further narrative branches through the dialogic sequences and influencing the outcome of some quests.



The map alternates between main quests and additional requests.

The focus of Hard West 2, however, remains the combat: although the setting and the characters have their own narrative strength, the story advances mainly through the battles that are smooth and challenging, given the possibility to experiment with different styles and strategies. Outside of the battles, the game loses dynamism and bite, significantly slowing down the pace during exploration phases that are repetitive in the long run.

The artistic quality of the title is fluctuating: the graphics of the overworld and the fighting, which it fails to fully convince, are joined by 2D animated sequences and illustrated inserts that wink at the cartoon style of the Kill Bill animations, accompanied by by a good soundtrack and a full dubbing in English.

Hard West 2, also localized in Italian unlike its predecessor, is an RPG in which the gold rush turns into a struggle for survival, with a story that serves as a side dish to what Ice Code Games has proven to know. master, that is, turn-based fights with no holds barred.

