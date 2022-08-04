Available starting today on PC, Hard West 2 is the protagonist of a new video from gameplay featuring nine minutes of in-game action commented by executive producer Randy Greenback.

As you may have read in our Hard West 2 review, the Ice Code Games strategy western boasts very solid mechanics and introduces several new elements, such as the navigable map between missions and the Bravado, which restores the action points of a character if he manages to kill an enemy during the turn.

This feature in particular is highlighted in the video, with Laughing Deer who is sent to stock up on opponents using his machete and the fact that it requires a single “coin” to be used, allowing him to hit twice and therefore score one. slew of eliminations.

Not only that: the characters of Hard West 2 have special moves that can often solve even the most intricate situations and can move even after attacking, since the actions are managed freely, with the only constraint of the three coins during each shift.