Chiapas: Inhabitants of the town of the horse in Chiapas, they made their Christmas after committing an act of robbery after a trailer loaded with cattle will overturn the Tapachula-Tonalá highway.

According to the reported data, the accident occurred in the vicinity of the municipality of Tonalá, at the beginning of this week, after a trailer driver lost control of the unit when taking the curve, causing the heavy truck to overturn on road.

It was as a result of this that dozens of residents gathered at the scene, and armed with machetes, hand saws and other instruments, they began to butcher the cattle that died in the accident, while other people tied the cattle with ties. animals that were left alive to take home.

According to what was reported to the place of the accident, elements of the National Guard and Municipal Police arrived, however, little could be done to stop the hundred residents and prevent them from taking the bovines.

It may interest you:

Several days after the fact, some videos have begun to circulate on social networks. In these you can see dozens of residents looting the animals, some of them lining up to be able to take a piece of the cattle that were butchered in the place.