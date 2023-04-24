Home page World

From: Nina Brugger

The before and after picture shows: where Lützerath once was, there is now only sand. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Not much is left of the former center of the climate movement. Despite months of protests, there is now a hole where Lützerath once was.

Lützerath – Where there was a demonstration three months ago, today there is only sand. Where personalities like Greta Thunberg fought for climate change, there is no one today. Just a few more excavators. And a deep hole. Lützerath has disappeared from the face of the earth. swallowed. As if the village had never existed.

Three months after the eviction the largest part of the area of ​​Lützerath has been removed. An RWE spokesman said how that Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported. The work went according to plan and is well advanced. There are three seams of brown coal at a depth of around 40 to 210 meters under the Garzweiler opencast mine. On the Internet, climate activists reacted in shock to the disappeared village. A user reacts with: “All this is hard to bear”. Another writes: “So much for #LuetziBleibt”.

Activists wanted to prevent Lützerath’s eviction

According to RWE, there have been no further incidents involving activists in recent weeks. They had strongly criticized the clearance and excavation in the past, while doing so allegations against RWE were also made. Around to obtain Lützeraththe activists had the few houses of the hamlet occupied or lived on site in tree houses and tents. In January, however, the police evacuated the site. RWE started to cut down trees and demolish the first houses while the area was being cleared. Three days after the remaining activists left the site, the last building was reduced to rubble.

First climate activist sentenced for Lützerath

At the same time, a Lützerath activist was sentenced to prison at the Mönchengladbach district court on Wednesday (April 19). The verdict was one year and two months probation for attempted assault. It is the first process of the Lützerath eviction – many more could follow.