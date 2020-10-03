The Arabs of the Gulf are going to have to lower the hem of the Djellaba. The persistence of low oil prices is forcing their governments to rethink both energy subsidies, one of the legs of the generous welfare state they offer, and the large investments with which they stimulate local economies. Until now, a buffer of financial reserves has allowed them to maintain their enviable standard of living with small adjustments. Calls for structural change collide with fears of destabilizing the only corner of the Middle East that is not ablaze.

The drop in a barrel of crude oil —from the 115 dollars that reached a price in June 2014 to just 50 during this month of November— has had a hard impact on the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Although with differences between them, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Oman and Qatar obtain between 60% and 90% of their income from hydrocarbons. In the case of Saudi Arabia, the Arabian peninsula’s heavyweight and the world’s largest oil exporter, that has translated into a 21.6% budget deficit this year.

“For these countries, the decline in prices has meant huge losses in revenue, which rises to a staggering $ 360 billion in 2015 alone,” said Masood Ahmed, director of the Fund’s Middle East and Central Asia department. International Monetary Fund (IMF), presenting the latest report on the Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia in mid-November in Dubai.

Despite this, Saudi Arabia continues to insist on increasing production to defend market share and has abandoned its role as “central oil bank”, which led it to reduce extraction to maintain prices. According to analysts, the country stores record quantities of crude oil due to lower demand. Its exports fell to 6.99 million barrels a day in August from 7.28 million the previous month, while its reserves rose to 326.6 million, an unprecedented figure since 2002, according to the website of the Joint Data Initiative. Oil (JODI), based in Riyadh.

The IMF, various risk rating agencies and some large banks have warned of the need to that the petromonarchies undertake fiscal reforms to contain the deficit and preserve the financial reserves they have accumulated during the boom years. The problem is not only that a barrel of oil has lost 60% of its price, but the lack of indicators of recovery in the short or medium term. That body estimates that it will reach $ 63 in 2020. The International Energy Agency, for its part, considers in its latest report that by that date it could reach $ 80, as supply and demand adjust. In any case, far from 2014 levels.

Such a prospect “is weakening growth and increasing risks in the region,” warns the IMF. For now, the GCC governments have used their deposits in local banks, their financial reserves, and even their debt (Riyadh and Doha have issued bonds) to continue to pay for the lavish public spending programs with which the respective royal families maintain social peace. Even so, the international body estimates that their deficits will average 13% of GDP this year and suggests that they will have to make efforts to control spending, reform energy prices and expand non-energy sources of income. Petroleum.

Containment measures

In the current financial year, only Oman, whose economy is one of the most modest in the GCC, has reduced its defense spending and protected its capital investments. The Government of Bahrain, embroiled in a political and social crisis since 2011 by the protests of the Shiite majority against the monopoly of power by the (Sunni) royal family, announced a cut in the budget equivalent to 3.5% of GDP, but did not mark due dates. Kuwait, the most dependent on oil and also the one with the highest levels of political freedom, has cut non-essential current spending. Meanwhile, Qatar keeps its public investment limited and Abu Dhabi has curbed capital transfers to its state-owned companies.

In the case of Saudi Arabia, the IMF has said its fiscal plans are not transparent enough. The financial rating agency Standard & Poor’s lowered its long-term note by one notch at the end of October to “A +” because of its deficit. The move sparked an angry reaction in the Desert Kingdom, where leading economists and businessmen questioned the overemphasis on falling oil against fundamentals. “The Saudi economy has been growing steadily for the past five years and it looks like it will continue on that path despite the bleak global outlook and declining oil prices,” said Sami Al-Nwaisir, Chairman of Al Sami Holding Group, cited by Arab News.

The tone of the debate is an indication of what is at stake. Most analysts agree that the GCC governments have a difficult time cutting expenses due to the high expectations of the welfare of their populations and the political instability of the region. With the aggravation that two million young people are going to enter the labor market before 2020, especially in Saudi Arabia, and the IMF does not see employment opportunities for 570,000 of them. That will raise the unemployment rate from the current 12.75% to 16%, despite relying on 20 million immigrants, mostly low-skilled workers from Asia.

The oil that flows under the sands of the Arabian desert has accustomed its inhabitants to highly subsidized water, electricity and fuels, free education and healthcare, marriage aid, land on which to build their houses, low-interest loans to build them, and even recently, a guaranteed job in the public sector. All this without paying taxes and seasoned with occasional bonuses (on the occasion of the arrival to the throne of a new ruler or to calm social tensions during the Arab Spring), debt forgiveness, and even invitations to accompany his soccer team to a final, as the heir of Dubai has offered 400 compatriots to cheer on Al-Ahli in China.

Some of these countries have begun to tackle the drain on energy subsidies. The UAE deregulated the price of gasoline last summer and Abu Dhabi, one of the emirates of that federation, has increased water and electricity rates since January. Kuwait, for its part, has withdrawn subsidies on diesel and kerosene this year. Bahrain has raised the price of fuel for industrial uses. These are unusual measures in a region where the abundance of black gold has led several generations to grow up convinced that cheap energy is a right from the cradle, and a liter of water is more expensive than a liter of gasoline.

Saudi Arabia is going to spend this year about 52,000 million dollars annually to subsidize the energy consumption of its 30 million inhabitants (8% of GDP), according to Samba, one of the main banks in the country. That figure becomes unsustainable at current deficit levels. According to the data handled by the IMF, at this rate of spending and if no remedies are applied, the country would end its financial reserves in five years.

That is perhaps why the Minister of Petroleum, Ali Naimi, admitted last October that they were “studying” a cut in these aid. It was the first time that the veteran minister (he has been in charge of the most important portfolio in the kingdom for 20 years) mentioned this possibility in public, although later he tried to downplay his words saying that for now it is not an emergency. But if Saudi Arabia does not contemplate reforming energy prices or imposing taxes (only the UAE seems to be seriously considering introducing a VAT and corporate tax), how will it respond to the challenge of falling revenues and rising revenues? population?

Analysts have looked back to the experience of the 1981 and 1986 crises. If these are any guide, the cuts will be made in the so-called capex, or investments in capital goods, that is, those that improve productive capacity, and not in the delicate terrain of consumer subsidies. In fact, the Saudi government has already indicated that it will reduce infrastructure spending in the 2016 budget. In addition, it will no longer include the bonds that were distributed to citizens at the beginning of the year as a result of King Salman’s rise to power. of the kingdom.

“In general, there is a greater scrutiny of the projects, they are trying to cut spending. The Saudi government has been instructed to seek approval for any new disbursement and is under great pressure to reduce costs, ”Robin Mills, an energy expert and author of The Myth of the Oil Crisis. Mills notes that “some of the low priority projects have been stopped or slowed down.”

Projects stopped

These include the King Abdullah economic city, one of four announced in 2005 to address the housing shortage for new generations of Saudis; the numerous stadiums programmed within the plans to offer leisure alternatives to young people; or the expansion of the Riyadh metro, a project led by the Spanish FCC. Sources from that company deny, however, any change in the plans. “Nothing has stopped, the project and the deadlines are maintained,” they underline while stating that payments are received on time. Another different issue is that a second phase of the subway is postponed, which has not yet been tendered. A similar response is obtained from Pablo Vázquez, the president of the Spanish consortium that is building the AVE to Mecca. In his opinion, it is a “very strategic” project that will foreseeably be protected against possible cuts. However, Vázquez points out that “in the medium term there is no doubt that the impact on the budget of low oil prices will affect us in two ways: part of the payment for the work is in Saudi rials and if it continues like this, the currency will go away. depreciating against the euro. On the other hand, a client with budgetary constraints is more difficult to want extensions (new branches or more trains, for example) than what was initially agreed ”.

“If Saudi Arabia really had serious problems, that would mean that the rest of the exporters would be ruined and this is not the case,” says Amir-Hadi Tabdili Partovi, a raw materials operator working in the region, who also assures that there is a lot of interested speculation around the price of oil. Likewise, Tabdili Partovi points out that, in addition to the enormous reserves in relation to its population, the kingdom “has 670,000 million dollars” in its sovereign fund.

Even so, the postponement of some infrastructures and the cut in public spending have begun to make a dent in the private sector, where the recession is blamed. According to the Bloomberg economic information agency, the Saudi government is falling behind on payments and some companies take at least six months to collect their jobs. In addition, it also tries to lower prices on some contracts already closed. In oil circles it is concerned that a worsening of the economic crisis could cause social instability and weaken the monarchy, already embroiled in a questionable war in Yemen. “We are still far from that. [El petróleo bajo] it is affecting the economy. If contractors are not paid, which is already happening, and payments are delayed, it will have an impact on the private sector. But cause instability? We are still far from that ”, emphasizes Mills.

The official message wants to convey tranquility. The kingdom will continue to invest in its oil and gas sector, as Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Deputy Minister of Petroleum and one of the king’s sons, explained before a recent energy conference in Doha, Qatar. The official reasoning is that the investment cuts that are being seen in other countries are going to affect production, especially outside OPEC, which will call into question the security of supply and make prices more expensive within one or two years, thus vindicating the Saudi policy of holding onto their positions despite everything.