Atlético returns to league activity in Vigo (Saturday, 4:00 p.m.) against an opponent always complicated for the rojiblanco team. And for this meeting Simeone can give the opportunity to some of the players who are not called to be starters in the Madrid team. The Balaídos clash will be a test for Atlético’s unit B and we will see how those players respond to such a demanding test. Simeone has admitted that he has a great bench and that wardrobe background has brought him joy in many games. The same must happen in Vigo. Lemar, Correa, Diego Costa, Marcos Llorente, maybe Manu Sánchez can start against the Galician team.

Titular theorists such as Trippier, Lodi, Carrasco, João Félix, Luis Suárez have not trained these days with Simeone as they are with their national teams. To them we must add the two goalkeepers (Oblak and Grbic), Savic, Felipe, Herrera or Torreira. The calendar will hardly give Atlético a break in these coming weeks (in the next one they will play against Bayern and Betis) and Cholo could use players who have not attended the national team commitments.

Cholo has rehearsed with Diego Costa and Marcos Llorente at the top to face Celta. For Costa it would be another great opportunity to claim. In theory Luis Suárez removes him from the title, but the Spanish-Brazilian does not give up. The same thing happens with Marcos Llorente. In the final stretch of last season, exploded as a forward. His speed was lethal. And also his pressure against rival defenses. They could play from the beginning and save the Cholo to Luis Suárez and João Félix for the second half.

In the core Simeone rehearsed with Correa, Koke, Saúl and Lemar. The first three seem fixed and it will be necessary to see if Cholo gives the French starting minutes against Celta. Lemar was on the starting ramp in this summer market, but the offers that Atlético wanted did not arrive and he is still in the entity. The great challenge for the Argentine coach is to get the most out of a player who came to Atlético two seasons ago for 70 million euros (for 70 percent of the pass). Correa ends every season as one of the players most used by his coach and it would not be unusual to see him as a starter in Vigo.

In defense there are more doubts. The two starting full-backs have been, Trippier and Lodi, have played with their national teams. Homegrown players Ricard and Manu Sánchez are ready. And in the center behind Simeone could choose Giménez and Hermoso. Felipe will rest, since he has been with Brazil. Savic has also been with his country and could occupy a position on the bench.

Celta will put Atlético’s bench and wardrobe to the test. Simeone will have to start rotating and check if you can be calm about the upcoming schedule or if you have reason to worry.