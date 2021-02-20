Together for Change continues to demand answers and even more resignations due to the VIP vaccines scandal that the now former minister Ginés González García processed for leaders, friends and journalists on the second floor of his now former ministry. In a harsh statement, the main opposition alliance charged against Alberto Fernández’s management: “The arrogance with which the government handles itself blinded them and they believed their own pandemic speech.”

The text catalogs the episode that triggered the resignation of gines as a new “official immorality” and puts into words a claim that since last night several leaders of the space had been saying softly: the imperative request to know all the names of all those vaccinated from the country.

“We Argentines received with amazement the news of the vaccination of officials, trade unionists, journalists and militants of the ruling party against all responsible protocol against those who really need it,” says the text, adding that “this situation is absolutely absolutely immorality, hypocrisy and appropriation of what is public, which the ruling party intends to minimize with the sole resignation of Ginés González García. “

For JxC, Ginés González García “never lived up to the circumstances of the pandemic” and they point out that despite his repeated questioning the “President did not want to listen to the voices that warned him, perhaps because that lack of suitability”.

Maximiliano Ferraro, Alfredo Cornejo and Patricia Bullrich in a recent JxC activity. The three presidents of the front parties signed a harsh statement.

“Today, this scandal of corruption in vaccination; when there are still doses for health, security, teachers and the elderly, it forces us to repeat the demand for the publication of data and protocol, which until now has been hidden to the citizenship and that allowed the application of doses to the friends of the ruling party to be carried out “, marks the statement that was prepared in the last hours by the head of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo.

The document – which bears the signatures of Cornejo, Patricia Bullrich, Maximiliano Ferraro, Mario Negri, Luis Naidenoff, Juan Manuel López, Cristian Ritondo, Humberto Schiavoni and Miguel Ángel Pichetto – points against the management of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner. “We are clear that the arrogance with which the government handles itself blinded them and they believed their own pandemic discourse, which wiped out the economy and generated a catastrophe in education.”

“They have disappointed all Argentines, their voters and opponents. Lying from the beginning of the pandemic to the purchase of vaccines,” they demand and ask for an accountability of officials and that the “illegally vaccinated” do the same but in Justice. “They did not steal any material goods, they stole the hope and health of many Argentines.”

“Starting with the President, continuing with each of his officials and officials, and those responsible for the Ministry of Health, they must give explanations in the National Congress of this scam to the Nation. We also demand that they report the inventory of vaccines, authorized vaccinations and the registry of all vaccinated people “, they conclude.