“It saddens me to see the decrepitude of the Law converted into sentences”, was the blunt phrase of President Alberto Fernández after the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice that endorsed the autonomy of the City of Buenos Aires to decide on educational matters on the class presence.

The comments were rejected by the Magistrates Association and now they came out to answer him also from the Association of Argentine Republican Judges (Ajra) with a tough statement.

Alberto Fernández not only spoke of decrepitude: “Justice has done a lot of damage, the rule of law needs an adequate institutional framework. Choose the candidate for president you want, butor do not use the sentences to favor their candidates“.

In addition to the President, the Minister of Justice Martín Soria was also very critical of the Court: “They are people who felt comfortable with the Macri government, with that mafia. It is a media ruling, political acting. It is a media show,” he shot. Soria before the cameras of C5N.

The Association of Argentine Republican Judges assures that there was an “attack by the president on the independence of Justice” and that an attack on the Republic resulted, “the President’s statements against the Supreme Court ruling.

That is why there were replicas of magistrates. In the case of Achra, the text bears the signature of eight judges, and repudiates “any manifestation of grievance against the highest Court of the Nation by virtue of a legitimate jurisdictional act “.

In addition, in the letter they emphasize that they provide “the most absolute support “ to the members of the Supreme Court, the ministers Carlos Rosenkrantz (president), Ricardo Lorenzetti, Horacio Rosatti, Juan Carlos Maqueda together, and Elena Highton, who did not vote in the case of the ruling by presence.

“Justice must resolve conflicts impartially. Any attack on their independence results in an attack on the Republic which is intended … constitute the national union, strengthen Justice, consolidate inner peace, provide for common defense, promote the general welfare and ensure the benefits of freedom … Invoking the protection of God, source of all reason and Justice“says the statement.

It is signed by the judges Ariel González Elicabe, Alfredo López, Sandra Martucci, Julia Márquez, Alejandro Portunato, Mónica Rodríguez Piuma, Julia Rutigliano and Mario Valitutto.

The Magistrates Association chaired by Judge Marcelo Gallo Tagle had also criticized the President’s statements. “The Association expresses its deep concern about the succession and the style of declarations of the highest political authorities of the Nation, regarding the sentence handed down by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, beyond the different opinions and appreciations on its content “, they indicated.

