Just a few hours ago, the General Inspectorate of Justice (IGJ) ruled that the influencer’s trust Santiago Maratea to help Club Atlético Independiente to pay the debt of 22 million dollars is “ineffective and irregular” and asked that a controller be appointed.
“The registration has been made before the Public Registry of Trust Contracts of the College of Notaries of the Province of Neuquén instead of being done in Buenos Aires where the domicile of the club’s corporate name is located,” reads part of the document presented by the IGJ, that he urgently requested the Department of Judicial Affairs to appoint a judicial auditor, in the capacity of “informant and controller interventions.”
What will happen to the money accumulated by Maratea before the opinion of the General Inspectorate of Justice?
The latest reports indicated that they had collected 800 million pesos, which is equivalent to 3,265,665 million dollars at the official exchange rate, which the club could access. This sum would allow Red to settle half of the debt it has with America de México, of 5.7 million in total, which was the first objective they had set. For the moment, the money remains in the Mercado Pago account and is not at risk.
What did Santiago Maratea say before the opinion of the General Inspectorate of Justice?
The influencer launched a tweet humorously taking the situation: “Santi Manotea is a trend because IGJ said that the trust has irregularities, now he asked them, has anyone read what are the irregularities that it marks? Hahaha read guys.
Spoiler alert: they are looking ridiculous”wrote.
