After complete chaos was experienced by several fans who, apparently, were “no tickets” to enter the Copa America final in Hard Rock Stadium In Miami, the stadium’s management issued a statement on its social network X.

Entrance to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa América final. Photo:EFE

Stadium management clarified that, due to the match, They worked hand in hand with Conmebol, Concacaf and the public forcesincreasing “the number of law enforcement and security officers available, with more than double the staff than at a typical event.”

However, it was not enough to prevent dozens of people from trying to force their way into the stadium through the various entry points.

Several stadium gates were closed and then strategically reopened in an attempt to allow ticketed guests to enter in a safe and controlled manner.

In the statement they also assured that everything that had been spread on social networks incurred “illegal conduct: fighting with police officers, knocking down walls and barricades and vandalizing the stadium”forcing them to start the match later than planned.

Images that went viral on social media showed more than a dozen Colombian fans entering the stadium through a ventilation duct. Photo:X: @BioSaura

Stadium officials, Conmebol, Concacaf and law enforcement officers communicated and decided to open the stadium doors

Even, They assured that they had made the decision to postpone the match between the Colombian National Team and the Argentine National Teambut “stadium officials, Conmebol, Concacaf and law enforcement officers communicated and decided to open the stadium doors.”

The doors were closed after the game was opened to the public in an organized manner, and shortly after the start of the match, alcohol sales were stopped, while security presence was increased, the statement said.

Hard Rock Stadium acknowledged people who had their ticket and were unable to enter after the stadium was closed. Therefore, it stressed that “There is nothing more important than the health and safety of everyone”.

The serious incidents before the final. Photo:Supplied

They also assured that they will continue working with the authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible. “criminals who participated in these illegal conducts”.

“It is disappointing that a night of celebration has been marred by illegal and unsafe behaviour. We will review all protocols and work to ensure that such an event never happens again.”they concluded.

