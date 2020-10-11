If Hamish Dodds, CEO of Hard Rock International, were to save one of the legendary items in its restaurants from a fire, he would be left with a guitar that belonged to Syd Barrett, one of the founders of Pink Floyd. The choice is not easy. Since two American expats, Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, opened their first London café in 1971, the brand has accumulated nearly 80,000 relics from artists from around the globe. It’s one of the brand’s top claims and, Dodds admits, a business for insurance companies.

The success of the first London venue, whose popularity was almost immediate, launched the brand into international expansion. Soon the chain conquered the radio waves, when Carole King launched in 1977 the song that was titled the name of the brand. “You know the door is always open at Hard Rock Café,” the lyrics read. The formula was based on food, fun, concerts and the mystique created by the objects left there by the great legends of music. At the beginning of the eighties, the Hard Rock Café brand was already well established in the Anglo-Saxon markets: Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco… From there, to the rest of the planet. “Where we can, we try to combine local modern music with global music. For example, in Colombia you can find objects from Shakira to the Rolling Stones ”, explains Dodds.

A 44 YEAR OLD ICON

Another key was the merchandising , which the chain placed at the heart of the business, albeit almost by accident. Hard Rock had sponsored a London football team that wore a white T-shirt with the local logo. The club did not use all the clothes, so they returned the leftovers. The chain gave them to its regulars and, without intending to, saw customers come from one day to the next demanding T-shirts with the logo of the fashionable restaurant. It became so popular that the merchandising It happened to suppose 40% of the invoicing of the premises. That anecdote attests that the success of Hard Rock was based on the freshness of the concept that Tigrett and Morton had launched. Something that, Dodds admits, is very difficult to maintain for more than four decades. “We try to create different experiences. We are interested in incorporating the culture, art or architecture of each country into our premises. And we try that each establishment is different, so that a client who goes to the restaurant in Madrid then lives a different experience in Barcelona, ​​Athens, Nice or Dubai ”, he says.

The main risk that the brand has run as a result of its expansion has been to become a financial asset. “As a general rule, our philosophy is to have no more than one restaurant per city. We are not McDonald’s or Starbucks. To continue growing, we analyze each market, ”says Dodds. That led the executive, for example, to close several stores in the United Kingdom at the end of the last decade. So that Hard Rock is not just a space for nostalgia, the company has been updating its offer, including the menu, which includes vegetarian food, and the t-shirts, which are released with a multitude of designs. At the same time, it maintains an intense schedule of concerts in its establishments, which host more than 28,000 annual events, and outside of them, with festivals such as the one held last July in Barcelona, ​​attended by Avicii, Lenny Kravitz and Juanes .

But today the Hard Rock business goes beyond cafes and embraces hotels and casinos as well. After the purchase of the brand by the Seminole Indians of Florida in 2007 for about 800 million euros, the group has continued its international expansion and now has almost 200 establishments (including restaurants, hotels and casinos) in 63 countries . The entry of the new owners, says Dodds, meant that the company changed “for the better.” “It is stronger, with owners committed to investing and growing the company and with a long-term vision to improve the product,” he says.

Story of a myth 1971. The first store opens at 150 Piccadilly, London. 1974. The first shirt with the name of the premises is sold. Today the sale of souvenirs represents 40% of the coffee business. 1979. An Eric Clapton guitar inaugurates the collection of pieces related to rock: today it has almost 75,000. 1982. Opening of the first store in the US, in Los Angeles. 1983. Inauguration of the Hard Rock Café in Tokyo, the first in Asia. nineteen ninety five. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino opens in Las Vegas. Today the group has 18 hotels and eight casinos. 2010. Opening of the Hard Rock hotel complex in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).

The entry into the purely tourism business facilitates this growth. “It is difficult to continue expanding in the restaurant business 44 years later. But now we have two more strategic opportunities: hotels and casinos, ”he says. Today the game represents half of the group’s turnover, of about 3,900 million dollars (3,526 million euros) and in continuous growth. And it is in this area, leisure and tourism, where Spain fits into the company’s plans. After opening a hotel in Ibiza and being about to do so in Tenerife, Hard Rock looks to Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Marbella, although Dodds does not rule out “other places like Mallorca”.

The other big bet of the chain is in Tarragona, in the BCN World leisure and gaming project, which already has the green light from the Generalitat to house three casinos that will occupy 60,000 square meters. The process has suffered ups and downs, especially with the withdrawal of its promoter, Enrique Bañuelos, which forced the Catalan Administration to take charge of the plan.