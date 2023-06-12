A new candle is added to the Hard Rock Cafe cake which is preparing to celebrate its 52nd birthday on June 14th. It was 1971 when two young American students Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, guided by the motto ‘Love All – Serve All’, opened the first Hard Rock Cafe in London, where everyone without any type of discrimination, neither racial nor social, found a place . After Eric Clapton asked to hang his guitar in the London Cafe, Tigrett and Morton understood that the winning idea to make the brand work was to combine music, memorabilia of famous rock stars and food, to make guests experience a unique experience anywhere in the world.

To honor the founders of the brand and celebrate the brand’s birthday, on Wednesday 14 June 2023, the Hard Rock Cafes in Florence, Rome and Venice, opening hours starting at 11.00 and for the first 71 minutes, will let you savor their Country Burgers , one of Hard Rock’s first burgers, at the symbolic price of 0.71 cents.

In true Hard Rock style, each Cafe will blow out the candles together with fans to simultaneously celebrate 50 years of the iconic Classic T. The white Hard Rock Cafe logo tee became popular when in 1973 London’s first Cafe sponsored a team of local football by putting on the t-shirt the logo that the artist Alan Aldridge, a British illustrator known for the psychedelic Beatles album covers, had designed years earlier for the menus. The unused shirts were returned to the Cafe and then given away to loyal customers, becoming the worldwide phenomenon we all know. To celebrate these special events, the three Italian cafes will offer initiatives and special offers throughout the day, combining quality food with good music as per tradition.

For the cafe in Florence, the occasion to celebrate will be twofold as the cafe in via Brunelleschi is also celebrating its 12th birthday. The concert by Killer Queen is scheduled from 21.00, the first Queen cover band in Europe active since 1995, made up of some of the best musicians in the Florence area and recognized by We Will Rock You (official Italian Queen fan club) as ” official tribute band” for Italy. Special guest of the evening Giacomo Voli, the Emilian multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter with a strong rock soul, winner of the 2021 edition of All Together Now. To close the evening the cutting of the cake in full Hard Rock style.

For the evening of celebrations, the cafe in via Veneto in Rome offers a special DJ set dedicated to the 70s from 7.30 pm, with DJ Fabio Villanis at the console who will catapult the guests into the atmosphere and sound that saw the birth of the Hard Rock Cafe phenomenon in the world. The cutting of the cake in the afternoon starting at 4.30 pm is a must, offered to all rockers passing through the cafe.

In Venice, the Hard Rock Cafe in Bacino Orseolo toasts the brand’s 52nd birthday with the console of Dj Christian Effe, who from 7.00 pm will accompany the celebrations by remixing the most listened to, sung and danced pieces ever, for an evening of pure fun. where the cutting of the cake will not be missing.