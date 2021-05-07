While the federations of Spain and Croatia continue to negotiate the match that the two teams must play, of the Eurocup 2022 that Hungary has already won, the clash that should have been played in January in Madrid and that was suspended by Filomena, and that now the Hispanics would be worth to prepare for the Games, The draw for the next European Championship has already been held with 24 teams in Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Spain They will face Sweden (world runner-up), the Czech Republic, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the initial group at the headquarters in Bratislava, that will host two of the eight groups in the initial phase in a Championship that takes place from January 14 to 30,

The groups To (Debrecen): Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia, Montenegro

Group B (Budapest): Portugal, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands

Group C (Szed): Croatia, Serbia, France, Ukraine

Group D (Bratislava): Germany, Austria, Belarus, Poland

Group E (Bratislava): Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group F (Kosice): Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania .

Possibly the group of death is that of Croatia, with France and Serbia, who with Toni Gerona has become the selection of good times.

For Spain, the second phase is high level, because there it must face with Germany, Norway, and France or Serbia or Croatia, with which reaching the semifinals to defend the title is difficult for Jordi Ribera’s renewed group.