The Amnesty International Organization held this Tuesday uA tough assessment of the human rights situation in Argentina. He did so in his latest report on the global situation in which he warns in Argentina how the pandemic affected people’s rights by implementing restrictions. He pointed to the serious violations committed by the Gildo Insfrán government that you have already reported on other occasions, and attacked privileges in the application of vaccines against Covid 19 as seen during the “VIP vaccination” scandal

These are the main points:

– COVID-19 aggravated the country’s persistent economic crisis. At the same time, the measures to stop the spread of the virus meant a increase in gender-based violence. The villages indigenous people were disproportionately affected. In addition, there were reports of enforced disappearances and use excessive force on the part of the police. As an outstanding positive development in 2020, abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy was decriminalized and legalized.

– “The pandemic generated painful deaths and, in parallel, the growth of inequality, abuses by States and a moral crisis caused by the unequal allocation of vaccines between rich and poor countries. At the same time, it was a year of celebration for the women’s movement since, after decades of struggle, the right to legal abortion was won in our country. Due to these chiaroscuro, the balance of this year shows us the importance of remaining resilient and the concrete impact that the fight for a more just world can generate ”, added the executive director of Amnesty International Argentina, Mariela Belski.

-Anesty International received, in recent months, complaints from people affected by restrictions on access to the province, compulsory detentions in isolation centers, abusive use of force by security agents and repression against protesters.

– In the first place, the strict control of movements between provinces left thousands of people trapped outside their jurisdiction, in many cases sleeping in the open, without access to sufficient medical care, hygiene and family reunification. In November, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ordered the province of Formosa, after eight months of application of restrictive measures, to allow 8,500 people to return to their homes. In addition, people who entered the Province had to comply with mandatory isolation in preventive isolation centers (CAP) under the custody of the provincial authorities11.

-On the other hand, as of January 2021, new measures were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Province. It was resolved that in addition to having the CAPs – where everyone who enters the Province was compulsively housed – people with positive COVID-19, all close contacts (whether they have a positive test or not) and all those people suspected of having acquired COVID-19 they had to stay in a mandatory way in Health Care Centers (CAS).

On March 5, in Formosa, the report recalls, the security forces violently repressed protesters who took to the streets to protest against the restrictive measures adopted in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic in the City of Formosa. According to Amnesty International, more than 100 people were injured and more than 80 people were arrested in the framework of the operation carried out by the security forces. The disseminated images and the stories account for individuals with up to more than 10 rubber bullet wounds, with impacts on the eyes, face, neck, chest and arms.

Regarding the issue of vaccines against COVID 19, the report notes that pharmaceutical companies and laboratories have not supported initiatives to suspend intellectual property rights temporarily nor have they shared their knowledge and technologies to facilitate a larger-scale production that guarantees effective and timely access to vaccines around the world18. In a context of scarcity, countries with the greatest resources have hoarded the largest number of doses and have not effectively supported global initiatives to guarantee universal and equitable access to vaccines19.

– In turn, scarce information and lack of transparency have affected the implementation of vaccination plans around the world. In Argentina, this was evidenced when it became known that a group of businessmen and political allies received the vaccine at the National Ministry of Health without being among the priority groups.

Maximum transparency and effective prioritization of the groups that should receive the doses in the first place are central to guaranteeing the confidence and legitimacy of vaccination plans. All necessary and available information must be provided in a timely, transparent and accessible manner to allow public scrutiny 20.