Mar 31 2023

Caroline van de Plas, leader of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), watched with surprise the press conference of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Sigrid Kaag (D66), Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie) and Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) who, as a small parade, passed by the national press to answer questions.

The fact that Rutte cut off the fire of questions at the opening of the ‘ball’ and quickly walked away, gets the scorn from Van der Plas. “I don’t think it’s possible that the leader of our country runs off like a hare when faced with critical questions and shouts very loudly for Sigrid. He has to show leadership, but he doesn’t know how to deal with this at all.”

The BBB leader finds it strange that Kaag ‘now suddenly’ wants to listen to the objections of the CDA, while last year she was still prepared to let the coalition collapse after statements by Hoekstra about the 2030 deadline. times, but maybe now”, says Van der Plas. “Renegotiation means that 2030 has to be removed from the coalition agreement. It is a pity that Hoekstra throws this over the fence at the provinces.” See also Russians vaccinated with foreign vaccines will be issued a certificate

She regrets that no one has questioned the nitrogen law. She believes that an emergency law should be introduced quickly. “We have strangled ourselves in laws and regulations. That is why we are stuck and the country is locked. Cabinet, show your balls and make an emergency law to get this country off the nitrogen lock.”

‘Cabinet crisis inevitable’

Other opposition parties also reacted extremely critically to the letter and the explanation to it from the cabinet about the approach to major dossiers, such as the nitrogen crisis. GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver sees ‘total impotence’ in the cabinet. According to PVV leader Geert Wilders, a cabinet crisis is inevitable. Klaver says that a ‘cabinet must govern and provide clarity about what it wants. But this cabinet is only concerned with itself and is unable to offer solutions to the major problems of our time.’ A tough debate awaits on Tuesday, he warns. Then the House of Representatives will debate with the cabinet about the political landslide after the elections in the Provincial Council.

PvdA leader Attje Kuiken calls the coalition’s ‘wasting time’ an ’emergency measure’. She sees a ‘cabinet in crisis’, she said in the TV program OP1. SP leader Lilian Marijnissen speaks of a ‘political trick’ instead of a solution for society. “Say that they want to restore confidence in politics, but then come up with a completely inimitable story,” Marijnissen tweeted. See also “All cases in Germany are men”



CDA: ‘Flaging with hard deadlines does not speed things up’

MPs from coalition parties CDA and ChristenUnie are more positive. For the ChristenUnie it is especially important that actual steps are taken in the nitrogen approach, says CU leader Mirjam Bikker. CDA MP Derk Boswijk believes that nitrogen should be reduced quickly, but “it is really a misconception that waving hard deadlines, threatening expropriation if you do not meet these deadlines, ensures the acceleration that is so badly needed,” the agriculture spokesperson tweets. of the CDA.

Total chaos

Agractie speaks of ‘total chaos’ about the message that the cabinet has issued about the nitrogen approach. ,,On the one hand the pause button, on the other hand accelerate. The pause button seems more than logical to us, in order to arrive at policy in the provinces with support in the countryside and among farmers. Without coercion and restrictions on agricultural land,” said Agractie in a statement. See also Legislation | Yle: Supo suggests that the intentional dissemination of fake news on behalf of a foreign power should be made a crime

The farmers’ interest group wants the cabinet to speed up the process of legalizing PAS detectors and ‘arranging sustainable permits’. In addition, she believes that there can be no question of an acceleration of nitrogen reduction ‘at the moment’. “First, space is needed within the goals of the coalition to arrive at realistically implementable policy.”

Just postpone

Johan Vollenbroek of environmental organization MOB finds the delay intolerable, because the file had already come to a standstill when Johan Remkes started working as a mediator. “This prime minister shows complete incompetence, he can only postpone,” said Vollenbroek. According to him, it has ‘the backbone of a garden hose’. Vollenbroek qualifies the cabinet’s decision as ‘toddlers’ and ‘amateurish’.

Vollenbroek thinks that placing the initiative with the provinces in the nitrogen approach will have the opposite effect, because they are more likely to support farmers there. “That’s not how you unlock the Netherlands.” While he thinks a start should be made with tackling peak loads, i.e. companies that cause a lot of emissions in nature areas, Vollenbroek sees that here and there in the country there are new pig and chicken stables are opened.