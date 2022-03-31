The adventure of Cartagena’s futsal in the Spanish Cup ends without sleep and with excessive punishment, the competition played by the eight best teams in the country in the Olivo Arena pavilion in Jaén. Jimbee had to dance with the ugliest, the favorite Barcelona, ​​in those games where one always needs luck, concentration and success from beginning to end. Duda’s men withstood him for much of the night, bravely and fearlessly. He blinked just enough, left the fewest loose ends, and fell excessively on the scoreboard (1-3).

The Cartagena expedition marches back home, despite the fact that for a good part of the night the Jimbee made everyone believe in its possibilities. He has been playing without a chassis for months now, without five injured capital players. He also with others limping, like Jesús Izquierdo; and others forced to adapt to the speed of light, like the debutant Drasler. The Jimbee is in reserve and before the king of this sport he made up for all his shortcomings with honor, character and daring.

1

jimbee Chemi, Jesús Izquierdo, Bebe, Mellado and Solano (initial quintet). Motta, Peru, Luçao, Marinovic and Drasler also played. See also The Cup of Mess 3

Barcelona Dídac, Ortiz, Matheus, Adolfo and Dyego (initial quintet). Esquerdinha, Marcenio, Sergio Lozano, Coelho, Povill and Pito also played. Goals:

0-1, Povill (minute 28). 0-2, Lozano (35). 0-3, Coelho (39). 1-3, Motta (39).

Referees:

Cordero Gallardo and Carrillo Arroyo (Andalusian). Yellow to Coelho and Pito.

Incidents:

Some 2,500 people in the Olivo Arena pavilion in Jaén, around a hundred arrivals from Cartagena.

So corseted are the duels against Barcelona lately that it is difficult to tip the balance to one side. No one improved more than the other in a balanced first half, crossed, very even on both sides. Solano always intimidated, just around the corner from leaving for Valdepeñas, with that classic back game. He danced on the Luçao parquet, that Brazilian with a stride that surely many directors pointed to on the agenda last night. He let loose punches the Jimbee.

And the Barça team also pulled the whip. He did it with Matheus, Adolfo, Sergio Lozano and Marcenio. The Catalans do not need too much to demand, drag the opponent to their ranch and generate some disorder in the defenses. To all these answers, the goalkeeper Chemi from Mazarrón jumped to the rescue, as punctual as usual.

No shooting angle Luçao



Barça and Jimbee lost respect in the second half. This half was already much more open, dynamic, galloping. So lively and so electric that to each Catalan attempt the Cartagena always responded, and vice versa. Coelho warned the side of the net; Mellado replied with a nice cutout. It was frankly clear to Luçao, very smart to steal Adolfo’s wallet, face Dídac, cut the goalkeeper and stamp the ball to the side of the net. This pure nerve of the Jimbee ran out of angle.

A defensive error in the mark makes Povill 0-1 and a rebound in a swarm of legs makes Lozano 0-2



Nerves entered with each second less on the scoreboard. Also a hot atmosphere, some other proposal and bad decision of the referees. For a moment the game seemed to be going out of hand. There were ten minutes left and no one was capable of breaking the 0-0. Perhaps Matheus, also with everything in his favor, but as a result of stress he sent the ball from Jaén to Cartagena.

It has been happening since the beginning of the sport that the finals are decided in the details. The Spanish Cup is and will be. Also Barcelona, ​​with that aura of a big club that always sounds like the bugle. Jimbee knows that Barça shouldn’t be conceded an inch of parquet. Not a slip. It’s not blinking. Not even one small loose end. Everything is expensive.

It happened after half an hour, when a marking error on a corner kick triggered Povill’s 0-1. The boy is a 20-year-old altar boy, fresh from the quarry. But he was completely alone in front of Chemi to go up first. The Barça star, the predator Ferrao, was not there. But this Barcelona hits you with anyone, even with the Povill boy.

Marinovic fired twice at the post and Mellado demanded Dídac, but Duda’s men erred in their best moments



There the rest of the militants were encouraged. He yelled “present!” the one with the most military service, Sergio Lozano, to crash a shot into the post. He inexplicably looked at the ground and not at the Coelho goal, which repeated wood the minute. If he had raised his head, the 0-2 was sung.

The merit of the Jimbee was never ever to be carried away by that current. He never lost his face and continued with the pick and the shovel. Twice Marinovic hit the post, to tie shots on the post. A well-placed low shot from Mellado also required Dídac to stick the toe out of his shoe. In a dislocated attack play, the rejection could fall from either side, later. Unfortunately for Jimbee, Pito came down with a bugle call in hand, a counterattack in superiority and an opening to Lozano for the 0-2. With goalkeeper-player, Coelho raised the third. And Motta, already through the nose, put the one of honor. It was an excessive punishment. But the high level does not forgive anything. The Spanish Cup ends.