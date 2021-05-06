Real Madrid were defeated by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 2-0 and says goodbye to the Champions League. Zidane’s team did not find a way to penetrate the Tuchel wall and the English gave the tip to the counter.

But if this game leaves anyone touched, it is Eden Hazard. The Belgian started and signed an unspectacular game. But what most angered the madridistas was not their level of play, if not the scene after the match laughing with some Chelsea player.

