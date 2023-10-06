The Colombian soccer player Radamel Falcao García He reported the million-dollar robbery he suffered in his own home. The Spanish National Police is investigating the theft of watches, bags and other effects from the athlete’s home in Madrid.

The incident occurred in the La Florida urbanization, in the El Plantío neighborhood of Madrid, allegedly committed by two hooded men.

It turned out that the robbery occurred last Saturday around 7:30 at night, when two men entered the Colombian soccer player’s house and Several valuable objects were stolen.

Upon noticing the event, the development’s security guard called the Police.

What they stole from Falcao

It was learned that the thieves took various bags and watches. The hooded men were surprised by a domestic worker, so they fled before the arrival of the Police.

The Spanish Police are investigating what happened and are looking for the two alleged perpetrators of the robbery at the home of Falcao, Colombian soccer star and current Rayo Vallecano player.

That Saturday afternoon, Falcao just returned to the goal and was decisive in achieving the equalizer of the Vallecano Ray at home against Mallorca, scoring a penalty to make it 2-2, in the 112th minute.

Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Robberies suffered by multiple footballers



This adds to the list of robberies suffered by multiple footballers at their homes in various parts of Spain.

Three days before, on September 27, Sergio Ramos suffered a robbery at his home in Seville while he was playing a game and his four children were at home.

Real Madrid players Rodrygo Goes and Dani Carvajal also suffered robberies at their homes, on May 8 and September 1, 2022 respectively.

