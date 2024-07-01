Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Two years ago, the Ukrainian military liberated the strategically important Snake Island. A video of the operation has now been released.

Ostrow Smijinyj – Shortly after the beginning of the Ukraine War In February 2022, Russian forces attacked and occupied the Snake Island in the Black Sea. Ukrainian units recaptured the strategically important island on June 30, 2022The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has now published a video of the recapture for the first time.

Important recapture: Ukraine commemorates liberation of Snake Island with video

The SBU thus commemorated the “unique and extremely important operation” on the second anniversary, as it wrote on Telegram and X. The 90-second clip first shows the Snake Island being shelled from the air. This is followed by helicopters landing and an exchange of fire. Soldiers shoot their way across the island and enter collapsed buildings.

“We remember the heroes of the Ukrainewho lost their lives in this battle,” the SBU continued. The US news site was unable to confirm whether the material was genuine. Newsweek cannot be verified. The recapture of Snake Island in the Black Sea was of great importance for Kiev, as the Russian invaders had been blocking the Black Sea port of Odessa since their capture shortly after the beginning of the Ukrainian war and had been launching missile attacks on Ukraine from there.

Hard loss for Russia: Recapture of Snake Island made grain agreement possible

In April 2022, Ukraine managed to sink the Russian warship “Moskva”, which had then called on the Ukrainian border guards on the island to surrender. “From that point on, the gradual displacement of the enemy from the Black Sea began,” the military intelligence added in the statement. The Russians eventually withdrew from the Snake Island. The Russian Defense Ministry described the withdrawal as a “gesture of goodwill” and not a defeat. The troops had “fulfilled their mission” and would withdraw, it said at the time. In the battle for the island, Russia is said to have Equipment worth $900 million lost have.

According to Western intelligence agencies, Russia restricted its activities in the northwestern Black Sea and moved the fleet further eastto be better protected from Ukrainian attacks. After the recapture of Snake Island, the Grain Initiative was also launched, which enabled Ukraine to make important exports. (mt)