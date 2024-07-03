❌ Vinicius suspended

🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil’s quarter-final match after receiving his second yellow card of the Copa América following this harsh challenge on James Rodríguez just 7 minutes into the game.

🚫 Brazil will play without one of its best… pic.twitter.com/DCuPHhaMp0

— Marc Perez (@MarcPerez1_) July 3, 2024