This week the quarter-finals of the competition will begin. Copa America 2024although for now the last day of the match is being played Group Dwhere Brazil For now it is tied 1-1 against Colombiawith controversy included due to a penalty not called on Vinicius Junior.
Now, about the striker of the real Madridunfortunately, was suspended in the match against the coffee growers, so he will not be available for the quarter-final match, pending the discovery of his opponent.
Despite knowing the consequences of an infraction, the striker was cautioned in the 7th minute after a slap on the ball James Rodriguez while the match was scoreless. Without a doubt, it will be a tough loss for The Canarinha when facing Uruguay either Panamaalthough if he is not careful, he could even be expelled in this very match.
Others who have to be extremely careful not to see the yellow card in order not to miss the quarter-finals are Eder Militao, Lucas Paqueta and Wendell Nascimentoso coach Dorival Júnior will have to be smart when making his moves.
