After the visit of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, to Formosa for the complaints about human rights abuses, this Saturday Together for Change together with different social actors published a hard requested in which they point out the “acts of discrimination, violence and arbitrariness such as those that are happening in Formosa puts the government, before the eyes of the world, on the edge of the authoritarian precipice“.

Titled “In defense of Democracy and Human Rights”, The requested one starts with a comparison between democratic governments and dictatorships and points to the handling of coronavirus cases and suspected infections by the Gildo Insfrán government.

“In democracy human rights are not trimmed or suspended. Dictatorial regimes do it to silence opponents, curtail freedoms and perpetuate themselves in power. Endorse with silence acts of discrimination, violence and arbitrariness such as those taking place in Formosa put the government, in the eyes of the world, on the edge of the authoritarian precipice. “

Dura requested from Together for Change given the situation of the isolation centers in Formosa.

“In this framework of progress against republican freedoms, the government’s propensity to concentrate power and to turn a deaf ear to the health, economic, social and educational crisis that the pandemic brought us and aggravated the political decision to impose the longest quarantine grows. of the world. Never since 1983 has our country suffered such levels of institutional violence. There has never been so much arbitrariness and subjugation of human rights as with this government that, paradoxically, made its defense one of its main flags, “continues the text signed by Patricia Bullrich, Alfredo Cornejo, Santiago Kovadloff, Juan José Campanella and Mario Negri.

The senator from Formosa also signed the text Luis Naidenoff, Ricardo Buryaile, Eduardo Amadeo, Federico Andahazi, Luciano Laspina and Daniel Sabsay, among other personalities from different fields.

The scandal grew after Pietragalla assured that “there is no systematic violation of human rights in Formosa, it is almost a joke”, in reference to the alleged mistreatment of those who must be isolated in a preventive way or for having coronavirus in official centers.

“What happened in Gildo Insfrán’s fiefdom during this month, and throughout 2020 in districts such as Santiago del Estero, San Luis, Tucumán and Buenos Aires, clearly show that this flag is, paradoxically, a fiction, pure story. Those of us who participate in the culture of peace, work, education, freedom, equal opportunities, human rights and the full use of the rule of law we have the obligation to reject all subjugation that affects or injures them “, continues the opposition document.

“That the government does not confuse chinstrap with a muzzle or desperation to be vaccinated with vaccines acquired at any price, without transparency and lacking sufficient technical specifications. Allowing human rights to be violated with impunity is slow. It brings back memories of a country of no return that we Argentines swore to definitely leave behind in 1983. “

Horacio Pietragalla in an isolation center in Formosa Capital. All the windows have bars and behind him is a boy with a mask.

And he concludes: “The undersigned warn about this democratic degradation and we will use all constitutional resources so that neither Formosa nor Argentina take a step back in the full exercise of human rights and the guarantees for their exercise.”

The request also comes after another strong document from Anmistía Internacional, which indicates that Formosa “is de facto deprivation of liberty.” The NGO confirmed that they had already received “serious complaints” of the situation of people who were sent to isolation centers, within the framework of the measures for the coronavirus pandemic and that they had been transmitted on January 27.

