After the visit of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, to the province of Formosa, in which he described the complaints of human rights violations as “a joke”, Amnesty International spoke in harsh terms.

Through a letter sent to the official who responds to the Ministry of Justice, the NGO assured that in Formosa “there are de facto deprivation of liberty“, and confirmed that they had already received” serious complaints “of the situation of the people who were sent to isolation centers, within the framework of the measures for the coronavirus pandemic and that they had been transmitted on January 27.

Regarding these centers, Amnesty International assures that the government of Formosa has created them “as a policy to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, involuntary and mandatory quarantine.” And he adds: “Due to its involuntary nature and the mechanisms through which it has been implemented, compulsive and indiscriminate quarantine has constituted a de facto deprivation of freedom in cunhealthy conditions indefinitely and arbitrarily“.

Finally, they ask Pietragalla not to validate a policy that exposes people to situations of compulsive and arbitrary confinement and, consequently, to violations of their rights“.

In the midst of the controversy and the requests for intervention in Formosa due to the conditions in which people with coronavirus are housed in the isolation centers arranged by the Gildo Insfrán government, the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, carried out this week a visit to the Province.

However, after visiting two isolation centers, he gave a press conference where he said that “Human Rights are not systematically violated” in that province and that raising it “is almost a joke.”

The full letter from Amnesty International

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, January 29, 2021

Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation

Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation

Mr. Secretary Mr. Horacio Pietragalla Corti

From my highest consideration, I have the pleasure of addressing you, in my capacity as executive director of Amnesty International Argentina, in order to reiterate our deep concern at the serious complaints received by people affected by the disproportionate measures adopted by the authorities of Formosa to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As we communicated to you on January 27, Amnesty International has received numerous complaints regarding the serious conditions in which people are housed in Health Care Centers (CAS). In this sense, we accompany this report with a survey of the situation in the province and cases documented by Amnesty International.

We have learned of his visit to the accommodation establishments in the Province of Formosa, where he had the opportunity to dialogue with the affected people and with their defenders. In this sense, the conclusions of the mission of the Secretariat for Human Rights – a body whose mandate consists of the promotion and protection of human rights – must account for the seriousness of the situation, condemn the facts and exhaust all means at its disposal. scope to reverse the violation of human rights denounced there.

The government of the Province of Formosa has established as a policy to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus the involuntary and mandatory quarantine of people exclusively in establishments under state custody, called “Accommodation Centers” or “Health Care Centers” (CAS). Due to its involuntary nature and the mechanisms through which it has been implemented, compulsive and indiscriminate quarantine has constituted a de facto deprivation of liberty in unsanitary conditions for an indeterminate time and in an arbitrary manner.

A health policy is never successful if it involves the subjugation of human rights. The violation of rights cannot be an alternative in a country that respects its international commitments. Compliance with human rights is not an obstacle to combat COVID-19 but, on the contrary, it is the framework that assigns legitimacy, legality and effectiveness to government actions.

The important role of the Secretariat in his charge requires a response commensurate with the complaints received by people who suffered compulsory isolation in establishments that, due to their conditions, exposed them to contagion, the indeterminacy of the isolation periods lasting even up to 30 days, lack of access to the results of your COVID-19 tests and accurate information about your health situation, custody by police personnel 24 hours, being the presence of sporadic health personnel, overcrowding, lack of hygiene, the lack of ventilation, the scarce provision of poor quality food, the use of bars and closing of openings such as doors and windows, the lack of separate spaces for men, women, older adults and children to better protect their health and protect their privacy, among other serious complaints, which even relate transfers and sudden releases before the announcement of the visit of this S secretary.

At Amnesty International, we believe that the situation in Formosa cannot be assimilated with crimes against humanity or with the existence of clandestine detention centers. However, the current context requires putting people at the center of the protection and defense of their human rights. The serious impairment of the right to health, physical and mental integrity, life, not to suffer cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, personal freedom, privacy and intimacy, and to receive dignified treatment and demand your intervention urgently.

Therefore, we request that in your role as respected authority at the national level in the field of human rights, you do not validate a policy that exposes people to situations of compulsory and arbitrary confinement and, consequently, to violations of their rights, being that your Intervention must account for the maximum respect for human rights and the international obligations that the Argentine State has assumed.

Without further ado, I greet you attentively.

Mariela Belski

Executive Director Amnesty International Argentina