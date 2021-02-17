Hard Kirchnerism redoubled yesterday his offensive on Justice with four steps and revived the intern at the Frente de Todos for an eventual pardon or amnesty.

On the one hand, the former judge of the Court and adviser to Cristina Kirchner, Eugenio Zaffaroni, asked Congress for a “amnesty law” for former K officials convicted of corruption, after launching “a lawfare Truth commission”.

And for the first time, Zaffaroni threatened to the highest court with a march of a million people on the Palace of Justice if it continues to confirm convictions such as those of former Vice President Amado Boudou in the Ciccone case.

He said the Court tried “wet the ear of President Alberto Fernández, with the confirmation of a conviction for threats to Sala ”.

On the other hand, the Director of Legal Affairs of Cristina’s Senate, Graciana Peñafort, asked Fernández to “Pardon, in the very specific case, Milagro Sala”.

As a third measure, the vice president’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, will present an extraordinary appeal tomorrow, Wednesday to the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

Beraldi, also a lawyer for businessman K Cristóbal López, wants the Court to cancel the decision to send the cases of alleged macrista illegal espionage from the courts of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py.

And in the fourth term, the senator and Cristina’s alter ego, Oscar Parrilli ”tried to “Accomplices of macrismo” to “our allied legislators who until now have not given the ok to sanction” the judicial reform. The allusion was for the block of deputies that responds to the former Minister of Economy Roberto Lavagna

In the extraordinary sessions, the K also want the changes in the law of the public prosecutor’s office to be approved to dismiss the chief prosecutor.

Beraldi warned that if they will not accept it will request the political trial of all the judges of Cassation who reject it. And announced that, on the other hand, recuse to federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and to the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli who would stay with those cases.

With these causes, Cristina wants to demonstrate her theory of lawfare. She does not want a pardon or an amnesty because it would mean accepting that she is guilty, but rather being declared innocent.

From the opposition, the president of the Together for Change bloc, Mario Negri replied: “Some Kirchnerists they ask for the pardon for politicians imprisoned for stealing (who are not political prisoners), others they ask for an amnesty law”.

“In Kirchnerism they do not agree on the tool but everyone wants impunity”, Thus synthesized the situation the Cordovan legislator.

The request for clemency to the leader of the Tupac Amaru and other K President Fernández, already rejected it at the beginning of January when he said that “it is a monarchical remora that remains in the Constitution ”.

Though I could only pardon Sala in federal justice cases, like the so-called “Pibes Villeros”. But not because of the sentences of the provincial justice.

Zaffaroni, who is a judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, explained that his strategy involves “take out off the responsibility to the President (Alberto Fernández) ”with a pardon.

Then, he reiterated that deputies K should propose the creation of “A commission of Truth” to review the causes of corruption and determine if “there was corruption or lawfare.”

Then, based on “the general characteristics of lawfare applied to each case you have to make an amnesty law“.

However, until last Friday, no deputy K had presented any project in the sense to the Parliamentary secretary, informed legislative sources. Moreover, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, told the newspaper El País of Spain last month that “an amnesty for corruption cases it would be absurd and a big mistake”.

With a critical tone, Zaffaroni warned that “the government’s tactic with respect to the Judiciary it’s dangerous. It gives me the feeling that he is letting it act until this produces a massive public reaction “.

He estimated that the Government hopes that “there will be a public reaction to the scandal, which is unprecedented” in democracy.

“This makes a dent in public opinion. Just as one day with 2×1 a million people took to the streets, probably another million people come out at some point“, he warned.

He referred to the case of the former repressor Muiña to whom the Court in September 2017 applied the benefit of 2 years in prison to 1 for good behavior. After a massive protest, Congress changed the law and the Court reviewed the ruling.

Former Supreme Court Justice pointed directly against the members of the highest court and compared them with the infamous decade and Menemism.

“That Court of the infamous decade had a political coherence and it was predictable no matter how much one criticized it as an oligarch. The Menemist Court was also predictable no matter how much one stood on the sidewalk in front of it. In this Court the only predictable one is Rosenkrantz, the rest I don’t know“, he sentenced. He did so in line with Cristina’s public letter in December in which he untrained each of the members of the highest court.

When requesting pardon for Sala, Peñafort commented that “there are certain situations where the Court handle impunity, the pardon would be a way to see how it continues. As restoration of the justice value “.

“But, we are accepting as legitimate the rulings of a Court that are not, “said Peñafort. For the director of Legal Affairs of the Senate, the rulings of the Court are not legitimate. And she continued:” In the very specific case of Milagro Sala, Alberto should pardon her“.

On the list to be pardoned are the former officials Amado Boudou, Luis D’Elía, Ricardo Jaime, among other K leaders convicted of corruption in the courts. Including the defendants in an eventual pardon would open another judicial debate.

“If they want to pardon people who are on trial, there is no such institute, that’s an amnesty and it depends on Congress, it is not up to me. For there to be a pardon, there must be someone convicted, “said Peñafort.

On Monday, Milagro Sala had asked the President to pardon her and her fellow prisoners, after the Supreme Court upheld the sentence to two years in prison for threats to policemen, in the framework of the case known as “Causa de las Bombachas “.

The social leader, imprisoned since 2016, asked Alberto Fernández to pardon her. “Not only to me, but to all the companions”, remarked Sala.

In the last hours, she was joined by Luis D’Elía, who said that “I am a victim of the Cambiemos Judicial Committee. I am pardoning all political prisoners, comrade Alberto Fernández.” The piquetero leader wrote it on his Twitter account.

D’Elia is serving a sentence of three years and nine months in prison for the takeover of the 24th police station in La Boca, which occurred in 2004 and for attacking an agricultural producer.

