With the confirmation that Deputy Martín Soria will be appointed as the new Minister of Justice, Kircherism came out to celebrate the news. One of the leaders who highlighted the appointment was the deputy Leopoldo Moreau, who remarked that Soria is the right person to carry out the “necessary reforms in the Judiciary.”

Moreau, which is defined as a convinced Kirchner, stated: “It is a good decision, first of all because I always thought that the Minister of Justice should be a political cadre, obviously with legal training, but a political cadre and Martín is, “he began.

And continued: “The Judiciary must be reformed which has to do with the future of democracy and the development of the rule of law. These reforms need a lot of politics and Soria has it, “he said in dialogue with the IP channel.

Leopoldo Moreau and Graciana Peñafort celebrated the appointment of Soria.

Asked about how the new official’s path will be, the deputy assured that this answer is in Alberto Fernández’s speeches on the day of the opening of ordinary sessions on March 1 and also in Cristina Kirchner’s speech in front of the Cassation Chamber : “There is the way to go“he insisted.

And he completed: “Soria has conditions, is prepared and has the support of a large part of society to make the changes that must be made. Society wants a Justice at the service of the people and not at the service of economic interests.”

Another personality who spoke in favor of the new appointment was the vice president’s lawyer, Graciana Peñafort: “It is an excellent name, he worked in the Judiciary, he knows it, he does not have an affiliation so that they will say that Cristina put it, and he has a good relationship with Alberto Fernández.”

Asked on channel A24 about whether Soria is going to promote the bicameral commission for the control of judges, she replied: “The bicameral commission has been put at the head of Sergio Massa, will collaborate with Massa, I have no doubt that he will collaborate with what the president of the Chamber of Deputies asks of him. “

On this new stage, he said: “I sense that (the appointment) is the attempt to speak with the Judicial Power so that they accompany a reform, they have not wanted to do anything, collaborate with the Judicial Reform, make proposals …”.

The new minister assumes with a peculiar backpack: in mid-February he criminally denounced in the courts of Comodoro Py the president of the Chamber of Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, for his visits to the Casa Rosada during the management of Mauricio Macri, between 2016 and 2018.

With a beginner’s past in the corridors of Comodoro Py -he worked in the court of Juan José Galeano-, former mayor of General Roca and son of the late former governor of Río Negro, Soria has thus recently become a fierce critic of the Judiciary, in line with the official discourse that even the head of state himself appropriated, and which ended up ejecting from the cabinet Marcela losardo, who never felt comfortable with attacks on Justice.