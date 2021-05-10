After four years, the judicial intervention on the hotels and the real estate company of the Kirchner family comes to an end. So the judges decided Daniel Obligado and Adrián Grunberg. Before the final return of the management of the properties and companies, investigated for money laundering, those responsible for managing everything during this time delivered a harsh report, where they marked suspicions about Hotesur’s business line: undervaluations, rents outside the market values, lack of interest in the firm working as a company, among other aspects.

Hotesur SA and Los Sauces SA are the two main companies of the Kirchner family. After the transfer of her assets by the former President, they are her two children, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner, who retain in equal parts the shareholding of the companies.

The two firms, both the hotel and the one dedicated to the real estate sector, were investigated for money laundering. The court determined that they had no real commercial purpose, but they were “screens” to be able to whiten, with the participation of Lázaro Báez, about 130 million pesos.

The two files that investigated the alleged crimes in each of the companies were submitted to oral proceedings, and the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) is responsible for carrying out the debate. The causes were raised more than two years ago, but we are waiting for some accounting expertise requested by Cristina Kirchner.

In the midst of this situation, two of the judges -Obligado and Grunberg-, decided to return the management of those firms and of 26 buildings located in the Máximo and Florencia Kirchner condominium, to the former presidential family. Judge Adriana Pallioti considered that the administration of everything should not be restored for the moment, since the suspicions of money laundering are still valid.

Last week, the judicial auditors delivered the latest reports on the state of the companies to the TOF 5. Irregularities, lack of interest in the real business activity on the part of the owners, lack of collaboration and another set of suspicions were added to these documents.

“Inefficient operation of the hotel”

The controller in charge of Hotesur SA (owner of the Alto Calafate hotel), Daniel Altman, referred to this point emphatically. Stated that there was an “inefficient exploitation of the Hotel” in the company (Alto Calafate), on which the shareholders “have never expressed themselves”.

At the time of substantiating this, the auditor said that the hotel’s profitability is “well below the market according to the information that I documented. “

During the investigation of the case, the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita He argued that a money laundering scheme was set up “based on hotel activity” seeking to give it “a certain appearance of legitimacy”, which ensured they could declare those funds before the Anticorruption Office and before the Treasury. “Hiding its true origin” supposedly illicit.

On the other hand, Comptroller Altman stressed that the tenant “did not settle or pay royalties for almost four years without them being claimed by the now careful shareholders as they appear. “The person responsible for operating the Alto Calafate and Las Dunas hotels was Idea SA, owned by Osvaldo Sanfelice, former partner of Máximo Kirchner and also investigated for laundering.

Below market values

Along the same lines, suspecting the Kirchner family’s interest in having a profitable company, the judicial controller said that there was “erroneous” information provided by Idea SA “to calculate royalties for whatever was rejected twice by me” .

I consider that an “absurd monthly rent” was paid in the 2018/2019 season. The amount of the rent it was even lower than that paid by Lázaro Báez, that he was the first person in charge of exploiting the hotels of the Kirchners through his company Valle Miter SRL.

The Kirchner family, according to the auditors, did not modify the amount of the rent established in the expired contract and “which had been in force since January 2015, of 190,000 pesos plus VAT.” Hotesur was intervened in March 2019. The person in charge of managing the hotel firm asked that this value be updated, and they only talked about the possibility of paying 500,000 pesos, but it did not happen. The entire operation was at a loss.

The auditor said more about it: he spoke of the “unfair invocation by the tenant of the prescription of royalty periods, an issue not yet resolved due to the lack of appointment of an arbitrator.” To discuss that, all this time there was no “proxy for the shareholders, despite my summons, to contribute your analysis to an issue that, if it is true that there are two different Idea and Hotesur companies, could harm Hotesur’s interests “. The shareholders or their representation “were always absent on these relevant issues”Altman said.

“Patrimonial confusion”

In another section of his report, the auditor analyzed the relationship between the Kirchners – owners of the hotel – and the Idea company. At that point, he indicated that the main asset of the company “is un property rented to a company of people closely related to current shareholders and their parents (according to the documentary antecedents) “.

The agreed price -he continued- “has no relation to the importance of the asset or to market prices and the debts that were generated were not claimed by the alleged creditors. “The auditor reiterated a concept, noting that there was “manifest disinterest of the parties”, on the one hand “The landlord was not concerned that the tenant paid in a timely manner, and even less that he did so for the corresponding values.”

Likewise, a “failure to comply” with court orders, so that the auditor “controls the real income of the managed hotel” and said that there was an “arbitrary fixing of the monthly payment to be paid by them, the delays in determining the royalty debt and paying it.” All of this, “clearly indicates that management tends to hinder the care of Hotesur’s assets and distract profits that should be guarded. “

He concluded with another question: “If Idea (from Sanfelice) does not respond to the same interests as Hotesur, the shareholders of this company should not have an interest in obstructing the work of this intervention.” For the controller “the rental contract does not correspond in any way to a more or less usual commercial agreement Rather, it appears to be a simulation aimed at hiding profits, surely to prevent the judicially ordered precautionary measure from reaching you, or because landlord and tenant are one and only part“.

