A news that already brought consequences

The news that is on everyone’s lips right now is the acquisition of Activision by microsoft. The purchase of this giant responsible for very popular titles such as world of warcraft Y Call of Duty It has stunned more than one. Not to mention it caused concerns about exclusivity and the impact on Sony.

Those who are involved in this world know that Sony is one of the biggest competitors microsoft in terms of video games. That is why the purchase of Activision it immediately drew eyes to this Japanese company and its future. It seems that the markets moved accordingly.

Sony shares took a hit

Since the news of the purchase of Activision It was a huge focus of attention, the markets began to have movements surely caused by it. According to some media observations, Sony has been one of the most affected, as its shares suffered a large drop.

In accordance with Bloomberg, the actions of Sony they were down 13%, one of the company’s biggest since 2008. This translates to about $20 billion less in market value. Without a doubt, the Japanese company will have to make some kind of movement to counteract this.

Unfortunately, according to the same medium, Sony does not currently have the ‘financial muscle’ for an ‘intellectual property war’ with microsoft. Furthermore, the move to buy Activision seems more focused on promoting Xbox GamePass. This service is completely different from the current approach of PlayStation, who base their business on the sale of hardware and exclusive renowned games.

While Sony suffered the brunt of this acquisition, other video game companies increased their valuation. Square Enix, Capcom Y Konami rose 5%, while Ubisoft increased by 11%. This could be because many believe that the next targets of the US dollars could be microsoft. Do you think we can see any of these under the command of Xbox?

