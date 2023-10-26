Fabio Capello after the 3-0 against PSG: “Milan absent”

“In the first half hour, Milan played on equal terms, taking the risk of playing it one on one but it didn’t pay off. It is very difficult to bring home the result like this. Milan absent on PSG’s second goal, but also absent from the penalty area. Final result not very comforting: 0 goals, there are some attacking problems”, the words of Fabio Capello on Sky Sport after the match of the match Milan lost 3-0 against Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint Germain.

Fabio Capello: “Milan’s attitude is a bit presumptuous”

“Milan must be careful – the analysis of the former Rossoneri coach -, they cannot be presumptuous and always play man against man. You can’t stay two against two for the first goal. Against Inter you conceded five goals, with PSG you get three thanks to Maignanotherwise there were more, you lose against Juventus. Milan’s attitude seemed a bit presumptuous to me.”

See also MotoGP | Honda: Joan Mir works rider for the next 2 years

Read also



Psg-Milan: Leao doesn’t shine in front of Mbappè. Theo off.

Pulisic and Krunic… The Rossoneri’s report cards

“As a coach I ask a question: did you see Milan tonight? I don’t think so”, the words of Fabio Capello.

Fabio Capello: “Milan played with 3 great players and lost them all”

Sunday match against Napoli where Pioli’s team will be called to react after the defeats against Juve and PSG: “It will be a very important match to demonstrate the value of the team – the words of Fabio Capello -. He played three games against great teams and lost all three. Now go and play with a team that is dangerous again like Napoli and take the test.”

Read alsoPSG-Milan 3-0. Calabria: “Whoever doesn’t believe us stays at home”. Pioli: “he was wrong to say that”

PSG-Milan 3-0 Scoreboard

Markers: 32′ Mbappé, 53′ Kolo Muani, 89′ Lee

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi (Mukiele from 93′), Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte (from 71′ Fabian Ruiz), Vitinha; Dembele (from 71′ Lee), Kolo Muani (from 82′ Ramos), Mbappé. Coach Luis Enrique. Available: Lettelier, Tenas, Ramos, Danilo, Soler, Barcola. Coach Luis Enrique

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw (from 46′ Calabria), Tomori (from 90′ Kjaer), Theo; Musah (from 77′ Pobega), Krunic (from 77′ Adli), Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli. Available: Nava, Mirante, Florenzi, Bartesaghi; Jovic, Chaka Traore. All. Pioli

Referee: Slavko Vinčić

Ammonites: 4′ Thiaw, 7′ Krunic, 15′ Hakimi, 61′ Tomori, 62′ Kalulu

Recovery time: 2′ in the first half, 4′ in the second half

Subscribe to the newsletter

