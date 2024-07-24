Paris (dpa)

Spain beat Uzbekistan 2-1 on Wednesday in their opening Group C match of the Paris 2024 Olympic football tournament. Spain took the lead through Mark Poupel after 29 minutes. But Uzbekistan equalized through veteran star and captain Eldor Shomurodov with a penalty kick in the third minute of stoppage time. In the second half, Spain missed a penalty kick taken by Manchester City player Sergio Gomez in the 59th minute. Three minutes later, the same player Gomez scored the second goal, giving Spain three valuable points at the start of the campaign.

The runner-up of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Spain, will play in the second round against the Dominican Republic, while Uzbekistan will play against Egypt next Saturday in the second round. The football competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held with the participation of 16 teams divided into four groups, with the first and second place teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.