The DPRK authorities have issued a directive to more than 500 free retail markets banning the use of hard foreign currency in settlements, a Japanese newspaper reports. Asahi citing South Korean government sources.

According to the source, these measures were initiated by the arrest and execution of a large underground businessman who controlled a significant part of the currency exchange in Pyongyang.

The DPRK initially had a socialist rationing system for distributing goods and food, which could not withstand the severe economic crisis in the 1990s.

The current leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, carried out reforms, during which enterprises and peasants were allowed to freely sell up to 70% of their products, which formed a certain model of a market economy in the country, which they now want to take under control.