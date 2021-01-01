D.He’s just coming right on call: The cleaners are currently not allowed into the house, the hard floor cleaner FC7 is, it can’t get infected. Now he has to show what he can do around the holidays on parquet and tiles. The advertising promises vacuuming and damp wiping in one operation and time savings of 50 percent compared to manual labor, even if only “up to”.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

The function is simple: four counter-rotating rollers arranged in two rows brush the floor, while fresh water mixed with detergent is finely distributed from a tank, while dirty water is transported into a second tank. The rollers wipe off coarse dirt on brushes.

The assembly is easy, a set of rollers for hard and one for sensitive floors, a parking and cleaning station and some liquid are included in the set for a price of at least 460 euros. The FC7 has two speeds and a boost button against sticky dirt. Level 1 is sufficient in most cases and distributes less moisture on the floor. The first impression: the device is quiet, it almost looks limp. Anyone who tries to hold on to the reels will, however, be taught better. Around five kilograms and a working width of 30 centimeters make it not exactly handy, but the size ensures that you can do fast laps on the parquet. What remains is a very thin film of water that dries in a few minutes. We don’t know whether working hours will really be cut in half; in any case, things are much faster and more convenient than manual work.

The price for this is that it is difficult to get into corners and under cupboards with the chunk, and careless people can scratch sensitive strips with the plastic edges of the rollers. The running time of 45 minutes specified by the manufacturer is around enough, then the 25.2 volt battery must be connected to the mains for four hours. By then, around 100 to 130 square meters will be cleaned, so we would prefer a system with a removable battery for large areas. The fresh water tank with a capacity of 0.2 liters, which is inserted above the engine, is a bit small; it would like to be refilled after around a quarter of an hour. In this regard, it harmonizes with the dirty water tank that is clipped into the bottom, which is best emptied and cleaned straight away.

The FC7 picks up dust and small particles, but sharp-edged dirt can get stuck in the rollers and scratch the parquet. The hard floor cleaner reaches its limits when tufts of hair from the house dog clog the rollers. Then the self-cleaning mode in the parking tub doesn’t help either, brushes and rollers have to be removed. Afterwards, removing the dirt from the former by hand is not for sensitive people, the rollers can be put in the washing machine. We therefore recommend vacuuming quickly before using the Kärcher.

For the paws that dogs like to leave on parquet and tiles in winter, however, the cleaner is ideal, they can be brushed off and wiped off in no time at all. The hard floor cleaner can also absorb accidentally spilled liquid to a certain extent, as we have involuntarily tried. The Kärcher FC7 is suitable for people who have to clean large areas without angled corners and who are not afraid to spend a lot of money on it despite the restrictions mentioned.