A hard scuffle staged in the last hours the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa and former Colombian vice president Pacho Santos.

Everything, as a result of an interview that Santos granted to an Ecuadorian media in which he affirmed that the former FARC guerrilla was in the territory of that neighboring country “under the authorization of Correa.” Santos spoke punctually about Raul Reyesthe member of the Farc secretariat who died in an attack by the Colombian armed forces in Ecuadorian territory in 2008, during the government of Álvaro Uribe.

Santos pointed out that if the Colombian government had told the former Ecuadorian president something at that time, he “would notify them (the FARC) beforehand.”

Correa reacted to those statements. Through his Twitter account, he wrote: “You don’t study for a scoundrel either”, in a tweet that includes the link to the interview. “Will you have any proof?” added the former president.

He also said: “If it’s because of a camp that infiltrated Ecuador (the Colombian army), then the FARC’s greatest accomplices were Uribe-Santos, because they had dozens. Do you remember how Uribe even apologized? That’s how these people are.”

Seriously Mr. President, are you going to deny like Chavez did and today the mobster @NicolasMaduro that this massive presence of the Farc was behind his back? Do not think us so naive. And of course we didn’t notify you because immediately you ran to tell the FARC. https://t.co/HOJU817SoR – Pacho Santos (@PachoSantosC) October 25, 2022

“Massive presence” of the FARC was only in Colombia🤦🏻

For an idiot you don’t study either…

PS Do you remember how you came to interview me after all modesty? Just like your boss, you have no dignity😉 https://t.co/l0LbpBkuqU – Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) October 26, 2022

However, the discussion did not end there. From his account on that social network, Santos wrote to Correa: “Seriously, Mr. President, are you going to deny, like Chávez did and today the mobster Nicolás Maduro did that that massive presence of the FARC was it behind his back? Don’t think we’re so naive.”

And he added: “And of course, we didn’t notify you because immediately you ran to tell the FARC.”

Correa immediately answered Santos. “There was only a «massive presence» of the Farc in Colombia. For an idiot, it is not studied either…”pointed out the former president of Ecuador, who finally stated: “PS Do you remember how after all modesty you came to interview me? Like your boss, you have no dignity.”

In the interview that gave rise to the difficult crossing, Santos commented that, in his opinion, Correa destroyed the institutionality of Ecuador, and that “this is one of the biggest problems in the fight against drug trafficking that will grow.”

He also referred to President Gustavo Petro and his new approach to dealing with drug trafficking. In the words of Santos, this will affect Ecuador: “What Ecuador will experience is an earthquake, if they don’t prepare now, if they don’t understand that they have to make decisions now.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING