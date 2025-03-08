03/08/2025



Updated at 10:38 p.m.





In the Burgosum Coliseum only the Betis Basketball suffers nightmares. He already suffered from the semifinals of the Spanish Cup, then against the Monbús Obradoiro, and the chapter has been repeated this Saturday against San Pablo Burgos, the best team in the category. The night has been very hard for the Verdiblanco club and the conclusion is evident: with what it has, being good, it does not reach it at home against the first three. He lost with the students, in Fuenlabrada shipwrecked and tonight he has fallen to lead, helpless, before an unabordable San Pablo Burgos who annulled him in attack and then ended up taking him out of the track. Up to 22 points was the maximum difference of the game, finalized in the third quarter. Betis had no reaction capacity, devoid of the scoring supply of his perimeter stiletto (just ten points between Benite and Hughes), without triple (5/20), with Tunde watching the entire game from the bench (it was low) and without faith or conviction or weapons to compete minimally against Bruno Savignani’s battleship. The direct ascent is already a utopia, the Betis of the level of San Pablo Burgos is far away, and its path will be another that will resume next Tuesday at home against Zamora.

In the first quarter, equal to his conclusion, he already delimited the script: the Betis basketball would go to tow. In an intense, high temperature match, with the public squeezing and whistling its former players (Benite, Radoncic, Renfroe), San Pablo Burgos, with Almazán nailing two triples from the corners, already acquired seven neutralized income points thanks to the scene of Cvetkovic, which put order, control and some chicha calm that favored the interests of his team (19-19). The duel was arms to take. A battle in each contact and each block. High -line defenses, aggressive in the central blockade, with the players scattered throughout the track. Mined field The cards and Betis Basketball had already been uncovered more interested in a low scoring flow. And for that he had to leave his life in his domains. Dani Díez punished three (22-19) and Benite, especially anxious, broke two systems and played it without scoring.

The third attack also threw it in the trash and Dani Diez himself raised the partial until 8-0 (27-19). Second critical moment for Betis Basketball, molten to Black in attack with Benite and Hughes on the court. None produced and his team rented. The American was zero without sitting yet. When he did it was to commit his second fault. Cuevas took the San Pablo (30-21) and Betis fed Debisschop, skilled in the readings, serious and vital in the intention. The best of the guests. Benite, pidered every time he played the ball, nothing came out. And with that tributary plug, everything was suffering for Betis, which pressed the defensive plugs activating in the pass lines. Nor that fervent desire on his board lasted too much. Renfroe answered a triple barrier and then, what ready, scratched the lack of two shots (33-30).

Benite and Hughes, missing

However, beyond the base, Betis had nothing in attack. His perimeter duo was turned off, his defensive balance left much to be desired and St. Paul, on the contrary, displayed his rich offensive panoply. He had more arguments and had everything clearer. The party plan took him to effect and the accounts came out. Barrera connected the seventh triple and Gudmundsson, in transition, opened a gap. Corbalán put the ten (44-34) so ​​psychological and Betis no longer knew how to emphasize the Burgos Defense. He was entangled and did not find roads. Without triples (four added), this team dwarfs and observes when neither Benite nor Hughes Carburan. Virginal was the American locker to the intermediate (44-36).









Fifteen seconds from the third quarter, the post of Almazán took Benite’s third staff. Another bad news. Debisschop was the only Bético who scored and that damage, of course, the Burgos team could allow it if there was no news of the Verdiblancas stars. They were out of the game. Hughes, for example, made exit steps in an start to crush while Fischer, in the antipodes of the player who went unnoticed in Seville, looked in the short distances.

Betis was a disfigured team, which did not give up (yet) but was not, completely stuck and orphan of points, pique to fall definitively (53-39). He did not believe that he could turn the game around and without conviction is impossible. He collapsed when Cvetkovic lost the ball to halfway and granted a two more one (56-39). He then tried an area of ​​the Verdiblanco team, but its offensive obfuscation was absolute. That Cvetkovic and Benite Errange liberated triple revealed it. Dani Díez did not forgive and almost closed the match at the last minute of the third quarter (63-44). With so many united errors it was simply impossible and the partial 22-11 seemed already definitive (66-47). There was no history.

Silbö San Pablo Burgos (19+25+22+21): Cuevas (13), Corbalán (7), Almazán (7), Stumbris (4), Fischer (16) -initialquintet-; Wembi (-), Gudmundsson (6), Barrera (6), Dani Díez (18), Goloman (3), Cremo (-), Lapornik (7).

Real Betis Basketball (19+17+11+20): Renfroe (7), Benite (7), Hughes (3), Álex Suárez (5), Debisschop (14) -initialquintet-; Cvetkovic (15), Tunde (-), Kasibabu (4), Rubén López de la Torre (4), Jelinek (7), Radoncic (1).

Referees: Ávila Zurita, Baena Criado, Adan Rodríguez. No eliminated by personal offenses. Twenty -third day of the Endesa League. Burgos Coliseum.

Disconnection and suffering

The first Hughes basket, a triple, occurred eight minutes and 55 seconds from the end. Too late. Because San Pablo Burgos was in skates and enjoyed. On the contrary that Betis. He felt defeated. He had a long -minute crest and players’ faces were a poem. As much as Gonzalo García de Vitoria tried to react in dead times. With 75-52, mini-partial of 0-8 in the first real bourgeois disconnection. The answer, immediate: 5-0 and 80-60. The game was sentenced and there were too many minutes of the garbage in which, by the head of the Verdiblancos players, many thoughts spent sure. Betis gave all possible facilities, with fallen arms in the final stretch, to an opponent who burned him and showed that right now, in the absence of eleven days for the closure of the regular season, there is an abyss between the two. The highway without toll of direct ascent is prohibited for Betis Basketball, which will have to fight for secondary roads, more sinuous, from the play off.