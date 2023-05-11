Imola first seat of the Experimental Qualifications with the compound obligation

On the occasion of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix in Imola, the protagonists of the World Championship will fight for their place on the starting grid using only one tire compound for each of the three sessions: only the hard compound tires can be used for Q1, the medium compound tires will be used in Q2, while the ten survivors who will fight for pole position in Q3 will take to the track with the soft compound.

This will be the first two experiments that will be carried out during 2023 to possibly extend this Qualifying format to more events in the future starting from 2024. Max Verstappen he underlined that from his point of view it is necessary to hope that it won’t be cold at Imola on Saturday 20 May at 16:00 when the riders will be forced to push with the hard compound to pass Q1 on a selective track like Santerno.

The words of Mario Isola

“The goal is reduce the number of sets of tires per race, another step towards making Formula 1 ever more sustainable. The decision to make this format debut at Imola was taken by Formula 1 and the Federation: it is important to have representative races to understand if the new format works and Imola is a complete track. This new format allows drivers to arrive on race day with a good distribution of compounds in their allocation, whereas up until now they often had 4 or 5 sets of soft tires which perhaps were no longer used after qualifying”.

“Furthermore, this system puts everyone on the same level and allows you to do, for example, more fast laps in Q1 with the hard ones, because, if one makes a mistake in the launched lap, he is not obliged to put on a new train. And if the experiment, which will be repeated later in the season, turns out to be positive, it could be adopted on a permanent basis.”