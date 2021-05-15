Security officials came to check the weapons store in Yoshkar-Ola, where 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev bought a shotgun, with which he attacked a gymnasium in Kazan. On Saturday, May 15, the portal reports. nn.ru…

It is clarified that law enforcement officers visited the store the day before. They confiscated hard drives containing data on purchases, store assortment and CCTV footage.

Security officials will have to study about 2 TB of data. The carriers can return at the end of the investigation.

On May 13, Andrey Shelestov, manager of a group of companies dealing in arms trading, which owns a store in Yoshkar-Ola, told Izvestia that Galyaviev had everything in order with his documents; he came to the store in an adequate condition.

According to him, all employees of the store are checked by the National Guard before starting work. Before a person receives a weapon for inspection, he must provide a license and show a passport.

The tragedy in the Kazan school occurred on May 11. On that day, Galyaviev opened fire in the building of gymnasium No. 175. As a result of the shooting, nine people died, seven of them were children. According to the latest data, 36 people were injured, including 30 minors. Of the victims, 20 children and four adults were hospitalized.

The attacker was detained by FSB officers. Galyaviev was arrested until July 11, 2021, he admitted his guilt. A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two or more persons”).

After the incident, the head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, proposed to tighten the rules for obtaining weapons. In particular, he recommended issuing certificates for the possession of weapons only in state clinics. The issue of raising the age of possession of a weapon to 21 years will also be considered.

In addition, in the State Duma, Izvestia was told that in the near future, new norms will be announced to toughen the turnover of weapons. Among them may be an increase in the age of possession of a weapon, the emergence of the responsibility of doctors who issue certificates to its future owners.