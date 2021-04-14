The National Table of Together for Change questioned This Wednesday, through a statement, the vaccination plan against the coronavirus carried out by the Government of Alberto Fernández. “We regret the huge shortcomings of the campaign“, they remarked.

The full statement:

The National Board of Together for Change states:

Our accompaniment to the deceased, relatives and patients who are going through Covid 19.

Concern about the impact of the second wave and its health, social and economic effects, as well as the circulation of new variants of SARS-VOC 2.

Experience shows that well-administered vaccines to the sectors most vulnerable to the virus substantially reduce mortality and the need for intensive or highly complex medical treatments.

For this reason, we regret the enormous deficiencies of the vaccination campaign, both in the expectations generated, as well as in the acquisition, administration, distribution and transparency.

Society deserves to know why we do not have more vaccines, both variants and quantity. Unfortunately the government owes an explanation to all Argentines. We do not know what the past or current drawbacks are.

It is unacceptable that, after having concentrated the purchase and distribution of respirators, tests and vaccines, the national government tries to detach itself from this responsibility by saying that the provinces could do so.

With this worrisome healthcare framework, pressures to implement closures and restrictions may increase.

We believe that in the face of this scenario, if we are to live with more restrictions, they must be rigorously planned and be feasible to apply. They have to have a clear objective, with a beginning and an end, plus well-defined priorities.

As we have said several times, we believe that we must prioritize and guarantee the right to learn, to work, as well as fundamental freedoms and guarantees. In no case, neither these nor these can be subject to corporate sectoral pressures or the worst of the policy that puts the particular before the collective.

Now more than ever, the common good must be an inalienable goal.

We Argentines know that as a result of a terrible previous use of the existing restrictions, we are facing new social and economic deficiencies in a framework of exhaustion. And that, as we have pointed out at the time, the national budget did not contemplate the need for resources to face a possible second wave without sufficient vaccines. For this reason, it is urgent to resolve the way to give the economic aid that is required if it is necessary to implement some type of closure by the national government.

With the circulation of new strains throughout the territory, the general restriction guidelines will have to be determined by the national government in conversation with the provinces.

At the same time, we urge the National Government to urgently improve the entire vaccination process.

We reiterate our full disposition to sincere dialogue, without cheap blows and ulterior motives. As well as to put all our knowledge, technical knowledge and political disposition for joint work in the face of the worst health, economic and social crisis that Argentina faced in recent decades