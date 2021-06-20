Radical deputy Mario Negri made a harsh diagnosis about the upcoming legislative elections. Warned that “Kirchnerism is seven seats away from staying with the Republic”, which is why he urged the opposition to unite and avoid “fighting” by 2023.

The president of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock was one of the guests of La Noche de Mirtha, where he was critical of the Government and focused on the upcoming elections. It was then that he emphatically asked to “preserve” the Republic.

“For me it is extremely important to note that we are seven seats in the country that Cristina Kirchner wants. Kirchnerism can keep control of Congress and the Republic,” said the Cordovan deputy.

In this sense, he called on all opposition actors to unite: “The opposition must stop fighting for 2023, because it is this year’s election in which the balance of power is at stake. “

We are 7 seats in the country that Cristina Kirchner wants. Kirchnerism can keep control of Congress and the Republic. That is why the opposition must stop fighting for 2023, because it is this year’s election in which the balance of power is at stake.#Table pic.twitter.com/XdUCNOXTxT – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) June 20, 2021

“If the government is disorderly, the opposition must be orderly. Society demands that we be united so that the country has a future,” he said.

Anyway, Negri pointed out that “in 2023 it will be necessary to re-found the Republic” and explained: “Kirchnerism is doing a lot of institutional damage. In Congress since Together for Change We do the impossible so that the ruling party does not take everything and we are a minority. “

Among other criticisms of Alberto Fernández’s management, the deputy made mention of education, after several weeks without face-to-face classes and after the Ministry of Education postponed the evaluation of the Aprender tests for the second consecutive year.

“Of all the bad things the government did, what hurts the most is that turned education into a political dispute. Minister Trotta acknowledged that a million boys dropped out of school during the pandemic. They are killing the future of Argentina and creating more inequality, “he analyzed.

In the same vein, Negri pointed to the management of the pandemic and progress on Justice: “We gave freedom for the State to take care of the virus and it turns out that they were tempted with the concentration of power. If this is added a Justice they want to co-opt and a Congress with the blinds down we are very close to an authoritarian government model. ”

DD